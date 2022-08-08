ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin Bocce duo captures women’s tournament title

The best women’s bocce players from throughout California converged Aug. 6 for a regional doubles tournament in San Rafael, and a Marin pair emerged on top. Julie Nunes of San Rafael and Jolene Kramer of San Anselmo, both representing the hosting Marin Bocce Federation, won the United States Bocce Federation’s women’s doubles competition by compiling a 6-0 record.
