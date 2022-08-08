ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIVI-TV

Boise Soul Food Festival showcases African-American culture

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Soul Food Festival happens this Saturday at Julia Davis Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. This free festival gives people a chance to learn about African-American culture through music, dancing and of course food. "We categorize soul food as food for your soul,...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Another rainy, hot day expected Friday before a calm weekend ahead

Warm temperatures in the upper 90s and a chance of rain and thunderstorms continue in the Treasure Valley Friday. Temperatures should be a bit cooler than Thursday, though since Boise hit 100 degrees as the high Thursday. That is the 18th triple-digit day of 2022, according to the National Weather Service. This puts 2022 in second for the record of most triple-digit highs in a year, behind 2003 when there were 20 days with a high of 100 degrees or more.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

ACLU demands excluded documents surrounding Nampa School District book ban

NAMPA, Idaho — The ACLU of Idaho is demanding documents that were excluded from their initial public records request from last month in regards to the 22 books that were removed from Nampa School District's libraries. On Thursday, in a press release, the ACLU claimed that their initial review...
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

Former Caldwell Police officer pleads not guilty to new federal charges

BOISE, Idaho — Joseph Alan Hoadley was arraigned in federal court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to two new federal charges. The former Caldwell Police Lieutenant is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law for alleged use of excessive force, Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in a Federal Investigation.
CALDWELL, ID

Community Policy