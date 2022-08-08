Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Boise Soul Food Festival showcases African-American culture
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Soul Food Festival happens this Saturday at Julia Davis Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. This free festival gives people a chance to learn about African-American culture through music, dancing and of course food. "We categorize soul food as food for your soul,...
KIVI-TV
'Neighbors helping neighbors': Boise firefighters travel to other states to assist wildfire efforts
BOISE, Idaho — Wildfires in Idaho haven’t been as severe so far this season, but other states like California, and Arizona are seeing large flames throughout the state. In 2018, the Boise Fire Department started to send its firefighters to other states to assist on large wildfires as part of a national program.
KIVI-TV
Another rainy, hot day expected Friday before a calm weekend ahead
Warm temperatures in the upper 90s and a chance of rain and thunderstorms continue in the Treasure Valley Friday. Temperatures should be a bit cooler than Thursday, though since Boise hit 100 degrees as the high Thursday. That is the 18th triple-digit day of 2022, according to the National Weather Service. This puts 2022 in second for the record of most triple-digit highs in a year, behind 2003 when there were 20 days with a high of 100 degrees or more.
KIVI-TV
'Everything he does is perfect': Boise State receiver looking to fill big shoes in the upcoming season
BOISE, Idaho — How the Boise State Broncos plan to replace Khalil Shakir is a question the team has faced a lot this off-season. The team's leading receiver from a year ago is now in a Buffalo Bills uniform catching balls from Josh Allen. Shakir accounted for over a third of Boise State's receiving yards and touchdowns a year ago.
KIVI-TV
ACLU demands excluded documents surrounding Nampa School District book ban
NAMPA, Idaho — The ACLU of Idaho is demanding documents that were excluded from their initial public records request from last month in regards to the 22 books that were removed from Nampa School District's libraries. On Thursday, in a press release, the ACLU claimed that their initial review...
KIVI-TV
Caldwell police investigating possible animal cruelty case after video circulates social media
Caldwell police officers took possession of a dog that is part of an on-going investigation in a possible animal cruelty case after video of an incident circulated social media. Dispatch was called Sunday about a possible animal cruelty in Caldwell, with the caller saying they observed a dog "yelping" outside...
KIVI-TV
Former Caldwell Police officer pleads not guilty to new federal charges
BOISE, Idaho — Joseph Alan Hoadley was arraigned in federal court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to two new federal charges. The former Caldwell Police Lieutenant is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law for alleged use of excessive force, Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in a Federal Investigation.
