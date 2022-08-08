Warm temperatures in the upper 90s and a chance of rain and thunderstorms continue in the Treasure Valley Friday. Temperatures should be a bit cooler than Thursday, though since Boise hit 100 degrees as the high Thursday. That is the 18th triple-digit day of 2022, according to the National Weather Service. This puts 2022 in second for the record of most triple-digit highs in a year, behind 2003 when there were 20 days with a high of 100 degrees or more.

BOISE, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO