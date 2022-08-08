ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

Woman carjacked inside West Loop parking garage this morning, police say

A 24-year-old woman was choked and carjacked as she walked to her vehicle inside a West Loop parking garage Friday morning. Chicago police said a man confronted the woman and demanded her property inside the Presidential Towers parking garage, 32 South Jefferson, around 6:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said that...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
WILMINGTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men shot while driving in West Lawn

CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook

On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Passenger dies following Monday morning crash in I-80/94

A Portage woman has died, after a crash Monday morning on eastbound I-80/94. Indiana State Police believe a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Buick. Troopers say a passenger in the Subaru, Christina Booth,...
PORTAGE, IN
wlip.com

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL

