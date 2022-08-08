Read full article on original website
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
Man inside moving car steals woman’s purse outside Party City in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. — A 64-year-old woman had her purse stolen by a man inside a moving vehicle outside a Party City store in Niles. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Village Crossing shopping center, located at 5651 W. Touhy Ave. According to police, the woman had exited Party City when a silver […]
cwbchicago.com
Woman carjacked inside West Loop parking garage this morning, police say
A 24-year-old woman was choked and carjacked as she walked to her vehicle inside a West Loop parking garage Friday morning. Chicago police said a man confronted the woman and demanded her property inside the Presidential Towers parking garage, 32 South Jefferson, around 6:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said that...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out
CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
wjol.com
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot while driving in West Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
Car Thefts in Cook County For Two Types of Vehicles Are Up 767%. Why? Social Media, Sheriff Says
The Chicago area this summer has seen a huge spike in car thefts according to Cook County Sheriff's office. However, according to a press release, only two types of vehicles are at risk: Kia and Hyundai. "Since July 1, there have been 642 reported thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles...
fox32chicago.com
Family files lawsuit as Pilsen mom remains on life-support after I-55 road-rage shooting involving off-duty Ch
CHICAGO - A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
The suspect in a Bloomington shooting is awaiting extradition to Monroe County after being arrested in Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
cwbchicago.com
Two dogs missing after thief steals social media influencer’s Porsche in River North
A social media influencer is heartbroken after someone stole her Porsche SUV from River North with her two beloved dogs inside. “My dogs are everything to me,” the woman, known as Evolve With Kay, wrote on Instagram. “Please if you have any information on their whereabouts please txt.”
wjol.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
Burglary crew fools couple, ransacks home: police
The Cook County sheriff is warning about a crew of burglars who stole from an elderly couple after distracting them on Chicago’s Northwest Side this week.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Passenger dies following Monday morning crash in I-80/94
A Portage woman has died, after a crash Monday morning on eastbound I-80/94. Indiana State Police believe a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Buick. Troopers say a passenger in the Subaru, Christina Booth,...
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
