Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Englewood’s Elevated Nature Trail Gets $20 Million In Federal Funding
ENGLEWOOD — A much anticipated South Side nature trail is getting a big infusion of federal dollars to bring a dream community project one step closer to reality. City officials and community organizers received $20 million in federal funding from the United States Department of Transportation RAISE grant to design and construct the Englewood Nature Trail, the Mayor’s Office announced Thursday.
Sterling Bay To Build Tallest Timber-Made Building Since Great Chicago Fire — But It Will Be Flame-Resistant
LINCOLN PARK — One of the city’s most prominent developers is building what it claims will be the city’s tallest timber-made building since the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Sterling Bay announced its plans this week for a nine-story multifamily building at 2100 N. Southport Ave. It...
3 Sites In Roseland, Including Former Gately’s Location, Could Become Homes, Shopping, Business Space And More
ROSELAND — More homes and spots for businesses and shopping could be coming to Roseland as the city looks to redevelop three large sites in the neighborhood. The city’s Department of Planning and Development soon will open the process to pitch redevelopment ideas for the closed Gately’s Peoples Store, the former Roseland Theatre building and the site of the proposed Michigan Red Line station, a station that would be built as part of the suggested Red Line expansion.
Controversial West Side Cop Academy Will Have Mock Neighborhood For Training. Here’s What It Will Look Like
AUSTIN — Police and firefighters will conduct training exercises in a mock neighborhood at the controversial cop academy on the West Side, raising the total cost of the project to $128 million. Construction on the $33 million, state-of-the-art “tactical scenario village” used for police and fire training will include...
Ravenswood Station Closing As Owner Says Bar Couldn’t Overcome Financial Hole From COVID
RAVENSWOOD — Ravenswood Station Bar & Grill is on the market — and the longtime neighborhood watering hole will close for good this month. Neighbors walking by the business at 4709 N. Damen Ave. this week can see two signs posted to the the window: a farewell sign and a “for sale” post.
West, South Side Groups Are Getting A Share Of $75 Million To Support Gun Violence Prevention
AUSTIN — West and South side groups are in line for millions in funding as county officials funnel $75 million into violence prevention services in neighborhoods hit hardest by gun violence. The Gun Violence and Prevention grants were designed by the county’s Justice Advisory Council as an answer to...
It’s The Last Day For Small Businesses To Apply For $25,000 In Cash Prizes Through South Side Pitch
HYDE PARK — South Side small businesses and entrepreneurs have until the end of Monday to apply for a pitch competition hosted by a local business advocacy group offering a $10,000 grand prize. Applications for the South Side Pitch competition, organized by the Institute for Justice’s Clinic on Entrepreneurship,...
Riot Fest Contractor Quits After ‘Disrespectful’ Meeting Fuels Tensions Between Fest Organizers, Neighbors
NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest has parted ways with the contractor it tasked with organizing the festival after a community meeting enflamed tensions between fest organizers and West Side residents. The Aug. 2 meeting was planned by the festival organizer, Scott Fisher, as part of community engagement requirements mandated...
After 2 Cyclists Killed On Deadly Milwaukee Avenue Stretch, More Speed Cameras Finally Coming To Northwest Side
OLD IRVING PARK — The city plans to install three speed cameras on the Northwest Side before the end of the year after neighbors pushed for more safety measures at dangerous intersections. The cameras are coming to Austin and Foster avenues near the park in Jefferson Park, Addison Street...
Ald. Sophia King Announces Run For Mayor In 2023￼
CITY HALL — Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced Wednesday she is running for mayor in 2023, becoming the third sitting alderman to announce a challenge against Mayor Lori Lightfoot. King announced her bid for mayor in a campaign video that opens with her talking about how she will tackle...
Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays
AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
Signal Records Opens In Former Bric-A-Brac Spot, Bringing Post-Punk, Industrial And More To Avondale
AVONDALE — Bric-a-Brac Records moved to a new location last year, looking for more space after eight years at Diversey and Kedzie avenues. But thanks to a record collector and local record label founder, the corner storefront is still a destination for vinyl. Blake Karlson, founder of the label...
Andersonville’s Catalpa Avenue Could Become A Car-Free Public Plaza
ANDERSONVILLE — Neighbors are being asked to weigh in on new ideas for the planned Catalpa Avenue public plaza, including the possibility of closing it permanently to car traffic. City officials are moving forward with plans to reconfigure Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue into a pedestrian...
City Grange’s Former Lincoln Square Garden Center Being Turned Into A Large Play Area For Dogs
LINCOLN SQUARE — A boutique dog care business is building an outdoor play space for pups at the former City Grange in Lincoln Square. Canine Social Club, 5508 N. Western Ave., is next to the now-closed Lincoln Square plant shop and has offered boarding, day care, grooming and other services to dog owners since 2009, said owner Samir Alsaraf.
Loyola University Might Turn Part Of Closed St. Ignatius Church Into Dorms, But Neighbors Are Wary
ROGERS PARK — With the 113-year-old St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers Park newly closed as part of a merger, neighbors are pushing for the campus to be used to help the neighborhood. And some are pushing back against a plan for part of it to be used for...
Sweetgreen To Open In Logan Square Apartment Complex That Replaced Megamall
LOGAN SQUARE — Salad chain Sweetgreen is coming to Logan Square. A Sweetgreen outpost is moving into Logan Apartments, the massive development that replaced the Discount Megamall at 2500 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to Chicago Cityscape, a site that tracks city building permits. Sweetgreen will join a small-format Target...
‘I’m Undeniable’: Whitney McMorris Is One Of Chicago’s Few Black Women Leading A Kitchen
DOWNTOWN — One of the first experiments Whitney McMorris did with food was swapping oil for butter in a box cake recipe. The results blew her mind. The culinary arts called to McMorris at a young age. Growing up in suburban Phoenix, she was surrounded by culinary inspiration, from her family to what she watched on Food Network.
As Grocery Bills Skyrocket, Chicagoans Skip Takeout, Cancel Gatherings And Ditch Meat: ‘The Prices Are Concerning’
CHICAGO — Chicagoans are trying to combat rising grocery prices and inflation with gardening, eating out less and strategic purchasing — but many are worried about how long they can keep up. Consumer prices have risen 9.1 percent in the past year — and food prices are up...
O’Hare Airport’s Beagles Are The Best In The Biz At Sniffing Out Illegal Food
O’HARE AIRPORT — Bettie the beagle wants to sniff your bag. Bettie’s a dog with a job at O’Hare Airport — a cute and cuddly authority who sniffs out people illegally bringing produce and animal products to the United States. It’s a key job at...
Driver Kills Bicyclist In Hit-And-Run In East Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist Thursday morning in East Side. About 6:15 a.m., the driver hit the bicyclist in the 9900 block of South Avenue L, police said. The driver didn’t stop and hit the bicyclist. The bicyclist died...
