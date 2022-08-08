ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block Club Chicago

Englewood’s Elevated Nature Trail Gets $20 Million In Federal Funding

ENGLEWOOD — A much anticipated South Side nature trail is getting a big infusion of federal dollars to bring a dream community project one step closer to reality. City officials and community organizers received $20 million in federal funding from the United States Department of Transportation RAISE grant to design and construct the Englewood Nature Trail, the Mayor’s Office announced Thursday.
Block Club Chicago

3 Sites In Roseland, Including Former Gately’s Location, Could Become Homes, Shopping, Business Space And More

ROSELAND — More homes and spots for businesses and shopping could be coming to Roseland as the city looks to redevelop three large sites in the neighborhood. The city’s Department of Planning and Development soon will open the process to pitch redevelopment ideas for the closed Gately’s Peoples Store, the former Roseland Theatre building and the site of the proposed Michigan Red Line station, a station that would be built as part of the suggested Red Line expansion.
Block Club Chicago

Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays

AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

