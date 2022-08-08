Read full article on original website
Rural firefighters suppress fire near Glide
GLIDE, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that a small fire was contained and extinguished before it could burn a large area on Thursday afternoon. According to the DFPA, crews from the Glide Rural Fire Protection District and the DFPA responded to a growing wildfire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway at about 2:30 p.m. on August 11. Upon arrival, crews estimated the fire was burning a quarter of an acre. The DFPA says the fire’s spread was quickly contained by fire crews and helicopter support.
Wildland Firefighter Killed at Big Swamp Fire, Aug. 12
Douglas Co. SO release – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, jointly with the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, is saddened to announce the passing of a wildland firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, shortly after 12:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter that was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services were dispatched to the scene. Despite lifesaving efforts by EMS personnel assigned to the fire, the firefighter, 27-year-old Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan succumbed to his injuries. Hagan was a wildland firefighter assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Craig, Colorado. Once the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office were notified, Hagan’s body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip to the Roseburg Regional Airport by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter. Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District #2 stood together to honor Hagan as his body arrived and was transferred to the care of a funeral service provider. The firefighters then provided an honor escort to the funeral home. “It is a sad day in public safety.” Sheriff John Hanlin said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”
Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness
EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire. The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle...
Sweet Home police logs Aug. 1-7, 2022
6:37 a.m. – Brooke Lynn Paige Brown, 48, was cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass and harassment, 1100 block of Tamarack St. 8:39 a.m. – Caller reported someone scraped the side of his vehicle while it was parked in 1300 block of Long St. previous night. Report taken.
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
UPDATE: More than 1,400 phone customers experience 911 outage, Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- Over one thousand phone customers are unable to reach 911 services, due to a phone outage in the Junction City area. UPDATE: Per officials, customers can use 911 resources again. The issue has been resolved. Officials with the Central Lane 911 Communications Center said as of just...
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Your browser does not support the audio element. Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few...
Picking up the pieces; property owner speaks out after homes burn down
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The closest fire hydrant was about a half a mile away from the massive house fire on August 7 in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield. The fire destroyed two homes and additional structures. Eugene Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said the...
Huge turnout expected at Pride in the Park in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Pride in the Park takes place Saturday, August 13, at 11 a.m. at Alton Baker Park. The event has been held for 25 years, and organizers are expecting their biggest turnout yet. Last year they started a march from Spectrum Queer Bar in Downtown Eugene to Alton Baker Park, and they will march again this year. The march will take place at 10:30 a.m. and begin at Spectrum Bar at 150 west Broadway. They will march down Broadway, High Street, cross Sixth and Seventh Avenue, then cross the Ferry Street bridge to the park.
Local organization preparing to host school supply drive for multiple school districts
EUGENE, Ore. -- School supplies are in high demand as the school year gets closer to starting. Inflation has played a role in limiting access to much-needed items, but one organization is gearing up to hand out thousands of supplies. “Even though we may have to pivot a little bit,...
Arcimoto founder Mark Frohnmayer removed as CEO three weeks after DUII citation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Arcimoto, a Eugene-based company that manufactures three-wheeled electric vehicles, has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer. The company announced on August 12 that former CEO Mark Frohnmayer has been removed from the position. In his place, Chief Strategy Officer Jesse Fittipaldi has been appointed to the role of interim CEO. Arcimoto said Frohnmayer will remain at the company as Chief Vision Officer.
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
Senator Wyden affirms plans for youth mental health support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Just days away from the start of school for many kids around the state, Senator Ron Wyden joined forces with CAHOOTS leaders to host a round table aimed at mental health for youth Thursday afternoon. Wyden was joined by Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis and the Director of...
Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to...
Family and friends of lost boy hosting life jacket drive
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- After Jeremy Van Brocklin drowned in the Fern Ridge Reservoir on August 1, family and friends swore to take steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Michelle Barton, the mother of Van Brocklin's girlfriend and a volunteer at the Jeremy Van Brocklin Foundation, is...
Locals spread awareness of missing people cases in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A loved one gone missing with no sign of what happened is a scary reality for hundreds of families across the state. But now, some people in Lane County are dedicating their time to spreading awareness and helping families find answers. Making a difference is what...
Body found in Coffin Butte Landfill; suspect charged with homicide
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was found in a landfill near Corvallis, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The WCSO says they received a tip on August 7 that Kaylee Birdzell, 27 had been murdered and the body put into a local apartment complex's trash. Deputies say their detectives also suspected murder, and coordinated a search of the complex's garbage at Coffin Butte Landfill in Benton County. Officials say Birdzell's body was found on August 9, and an autopsy conducted on August 10 confirmed the death was the result of a homicide.
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
Springfield police arrest May shooting suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting someone in the leg back in May has been arrested, the Springfield Police Department said. The SPD said that on May 19, 2022 they responded to a reported shooting incident in the 4400 block of Holly Street. Police said they found a man who had been shot in the leg, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they found evidence at the scene identifying the suspect as Justin Lamar Floyd, 38, of Springfield.
Arcimoto founder arrested on suspicion of DUII 3 weeks before company removed him as CEO
Three weeks before Oregon electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto removed company founder Mark Frohnmayer as CEO, Eugene police arrested Frohnmayer on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Officers cited Frohnmayer in downtown Eugene at 10:09 p.m. on July 15, according to Melinda McLaughlin, the a spokesperson for the Eugene...
