FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
Why is QB Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers depth chart?
The 49ers’ unofficial depth chart was released Tuesday. It’s considered unofficial because the team’s communications staff compiles it. There’s some information to be gleaned from it and some interesting hypotheticals that arise, but the 49ers have the unique Jimmy Garoppolo situation which added a wrinkle of intrigue to that unofficial chart.
2 49ers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The San Francisco 49ers are starting a new era this season. The franchise has handed down the starting quarterback job to Trey Lance despite Jimmy Garoppolo remaining on the roster. While the Niners and Garoppolo seem to be working together to find a trade, there does not seem to be a rush on the situation. […] The post 2 49ers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants?
Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Are the New York Giants a sensible trade destination for the 30-year-old quarterback?. Multiple fights broke out at New York's morning practice on Monday, which included offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, linebackers Tae Crowder and Cam Brown, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, among others.
Mike Silver discusses new SF Chronicle gig, 49ers QB situation
Longtime NFL reporter Mike Silver has joined the San Francisco Chronicle as a columnist. He joined the ‘Candlestick Chronicles’ podcast to discuss his new gig and the 49ers QB situation.
Look: The 49ers Had A Special Visitor At Practice Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers hosted famous video gamer Dr. Disrespect at training camp today. Not only did Dr. Disrespect--real name Herschel Beahm IV--attend practice, but he did so in full uniform, wearing a customized No. 2 49ers jersey. This isn't the first time the 49ers have welcomed the YouTube streaming...
Ken Crawley Signs with San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have signed former New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. This move is for roster depth in the secondary during the preseason, but Crawley is expected to be able to compete for a roster spot. He has spent the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints but did have a small stint with the Miami Dolphins. The cornerback then returns to New Orleans. His role on the field has been fairly limited in the past few seasons, but still provides depth to the team.
