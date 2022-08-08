The San Francisco 49ers have signed former New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. This move is for roster depth in the secondary during the preseason, but Crawley is expected to be able to compete for a roster spot. He has spent the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints but did have a small stint with the Miami Dolphins. The cornerback then returns to New Orleans. His role on the field has been fairly limited in the past few seasons, but still provides depth to the team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO