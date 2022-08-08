ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in highway crash in Firebaugh named

By Manny Gomez
 4 days ago

FIREBAUGH, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The woman who died after a head-on collision last Wednesday evening in Firebaugh has been identified as Esmerelda Raygoza, 34, of Firebaugh by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say they were called at about 9:50 p.m. to the scene of a fatal traffic collision between a Hyundai and a Freightliner hauling tomatoes in the area of Highway 33 and Shaw Avenue, south of Firebaugh.

Investigators say the victim was driving southbound on Highway 33 and the Freightliner was heading in the opposite direction. For reasons unknown, the Hyundai swerved into the way of the Freightliner causing a head-on collision and the driver being ejected. Raygoza was pronounced dead at the scene. The Freightliner driver was unhurt in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Officers do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

