Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
27east.com
SAG HARBOR
SAG HARBOR-- North Haven. Exclusive use of bedroom, bathroom, full house, pool, garage space available. Must be pet friendly. Walk to bay. Housekeeping provided. $1,800/ monthly includes utilities. 631-514-5547.
27east.com
Property Fronting Hook Pond Gets $21.75 Million, Its Full Asking Price
The East Hampton Village home fronting Hook Pond recently sold for $21.75 million, its full asking price. At 16 Hook Pond Lane, the circa-1960 traditional overlooks not just the pond but also a golf course and the ocean. The five-bedroom, four-bath house has a living room, library, dining room, and it comes with a two-car garage — though the existing residence may not be around for long. The Brown Harris Stevens listing notes that the 3.3-acre property with 333 feet of waterfront can yield a 15,320-square-foot principal structure.
27east.com
East Hampton Beaches Closed After Shark Sightings
East Hampton Town and East Hampton Village have closed all their bathing beaches to swimming until further notice on Wednesday afternoon, after several sightings of sharks swimming near the beach... more. In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town ... 3 Aug 2022...
Thieves targeting women shoppers in Long Island parking lots, police say
Have you seen them? In each of the 10 incidents, police say one suspect asks the shopper for directions while the other steals her credit card.
4 Nassau beaches closed due to storm runoff
The beaches are expected to open at 7 a.m. Thursday unless the county deems the water samples unsafe once again.
NBC New York
Fake ‘I Need Help' Scheme Targets Women Shopping at Long Island Costcos: Cops
At least 10 shoppers have been robbed in Costco and Bed & Bath parking lots in five different Long Island communities in the last month by people pretending to need to help, Suffolk County police said Thursday as they revealed the apparent scheme. The most recent case in the pattern...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say
WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water […]
27east.com
Experts Say Community Housing Funds Won’t Be Panaceas But Won’t Overheat Real Estate Market, Either
That the East End has an affordable housing crisis is a given. The extent to which the proposed Community Housing Funds that each of the five towns is considering putting on the ballot this fall will be able to solve that problem remains to be seen. But government officials and...
This $150 Million Hamptons Estate Comes With Two Mansions, Two Pools and One Infamous Beachfront
Click here to read the full article. One of Southampton’s most notorious estates is back on the market. Named La Dune, the compound on Gin Lane isn’t only famous for its eye-popping price or its high-profile owner. The property, which has been on and off the market since 2016, starred in the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors. It’s now back in play for $150 million—and that amount will get you two mansions with beach frontage spread across four acres in one of the most desirable resort communities in America. The owner, art-world publisher Louise Blouin, bought the estate in the 1990s for $13.5...
suffolkcountynews.net
Man arrested for over a dozen burglaries in Town of Islip
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
Person fatally struck by Ronkonkoma-bound LIRR train
A person was fatally struck by a Ronkonkoma-bound Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday night.
Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan
A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
At least 10 shoppers fall victim to wallet theft scam in Costco parking lots on LI, police warn
Suffolk County police are investigating a group of scammers who are targeting shoppers in Costco parking lots. At least 10 people have had their wallet stolen while speaking to a conspirator pretending to ask for directions since July 14.
SheKnows
Richard Gere Quietly Snagged This Picturesque 32-Acre Connecticut Mansion for Less Than $11 Million — See the Photos!
Richard Gere truly has a knack for buying picturesque homes that look like they came straight out of a scenic fairytale. He always seems to snag homes at a great price, and his newest purchase is no different. Earlier this year, the Pretty Woman star quietly bought a sprawling New Canaan, Conn. home from musician Paul Simon.
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
3 gunmen in Jaguar shoot at man, woman on Long Island
Police are searching for a group of gunmen in connection to a shooting that happened on Long Island Wednesday evening.
‘I started banging on people’s doors and windows.’ Witnesses describe Bridgeport fire that displaced 30 people, killed pet
About 30 people in Bridgeport can’t go home after a fire in their apartment building Monday night damaged all 12 apartments. It started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause is still under investigation.
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
