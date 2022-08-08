ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

27east.com

SAG HARBOR

SAG HARBOR-- North Haven. Exclusive use of bedroom, bathroom, full house, pool, garage space available. Must be pet friendly. Walk to bay. Housekeeping provided. $1,800/ monthly includes utilities. 631-514-5547.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Property Fronting Hook Pond Gets $21.75 Million, Its Full Asking Price

The East Hampton Village home fronting Hook Pond recently sold for $21.75 million, its full asking price. At 16 Hook Pond Lane, the circa-1960 traditional overlooks not just the pond but also a golf course and the ocean. The five-bedroom, four-bath house has a living room, library, dining room, and it comes with a two-car garage — though the existing residence may not be around for long. The Brown Harris Stevens listing notes that the 3.3-acre property with 333 feet of waterfront can yield a 15,320-square-foot principal structure.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Beaches Closed After Shark Sightings

East Hampton Town and East Hampton Village have closed all their bathing beaches to swimming until further notice on Wednesday afternoon, after several sightings of sharks swimming near the beach... more. In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town ... 3 Aug 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
City
Westhampton, NY
City
Westhampton Beach, NY
NBC New York

Fake ‘I Need Help' Scheme Targets Women Shopping at Long Island Costcos: Cops

At least 10 shoppers have been robbed in Costco and Bed & Bath parking lots in five different Long Island communities in the last month by people pretending to need to help, Suffolk County police said Thursday as they revealed the apparent scheme. The most recent case in the pattern...
Robb Report

This $150 Million Hamptons Estate Comes With Two Mansions, Two Pools and One Infamous Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. One of Southampton’s most notorious estates is back on the market. Named La Dune, the compound on Gin Lane isn’t only famous for its eye-popping price or its high-profile owner. The property, which has been on and off the market since 2016, starred in the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors. It’s now back in play for $150 million—and that amount will get you two mansions with beach frontage spread across four acres in one of the most desirable resort communities in America. The owner, art-world publisher Louise Blouin, bought the estate in the 1990s for $13.5...
suffolkcountynews.net

Man arrested for over a dozen burglaries in Town of Islip

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan

A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
NEW CANAAN, CT
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT

