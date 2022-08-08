ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling’s Love Story: Inside Their Marriage

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling got married in 2008 after falling in love during a trip they took together to the Amazon. They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and had gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 14-year marriage — including the Grease star’s battles with cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and John’s love story.
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
Parade

Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home

Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
Outsider.com

Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases

Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
RadarOnline

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
The Independent

Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star

Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
The Independent

Dame Deborah’s husband shares details of his wife’s ‘peaceful’ last moments

Sebastien Bowen has spoken about his wife Dame Deborah James’ “incredibly peaceful” last moments in his first interview since her death.Dame Deborah, also known by her social media handle Bowel Babe, died on June 28 at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.In an interview with The Sun, Bowen, who married the former deputy headteacher and cancer campaigner in France in 2008, said: “I kissed her on the head.I told her how much I loved her, that I would look after the kids and the last thing I said to her was that I was so proud of...
