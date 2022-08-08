Read full article on original website
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling’s Love Story: Inside Their Marriage
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling got married in 2008 after falling in love during a trip they took together to the Amazon. They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and had gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 14-year marriage — including the Grease star’s battles with cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and John’s love story.
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Shares Sweet Photos With Her Late Mother
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared a gallery of photos with her mother on Instagram in her first public response to Newton-John's death. The Grease icon died peacefully Monday morning at her Southern California ranch after a long battle with breast cancer. Lattanzi, 36, published photos with her mother that...
Inside Terri Irwin’s Curious Friendship With Actor Russell Crowe
At 58 years old, Terri Irwin has been linked to around 25 dating partners since 2007 when she walked the red carpet with Russell Crowe, who was a good friend to her late husband Steve Irwin.
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’
Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
Olivia Newton-John sold off her assets before her death to 'raise more money for charity'
Olivia Newton-John sold most of her assets following her stage four cancer diagnosis to invest more into her charity and cancer research, according to a source close to the late star. News.com.au reports that in 2019, a year after the Grease star received her latest cancer diagnosis, she began selling...
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
Olivia Newton-John Left Behind an Incredible Legacy: See Her Net Worth After Her Death
Late Grease actress Olivia Newton-John conquered the silver screen, the Billboard charts and did incredible humanitarian work throughout her career. Before her death in August 2022, the star amassed a massive net worth from her years of hard work in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about her legacy and fortune she left behind.
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Actress Olivia Newton-John Dead After 30-Year Cancer Battle: A ‘Symbol of Triumphs and Hope’
A heartbreaking loss. Grease star Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer for over 30 years. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern...
Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself
Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge
Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
John Travolta On Olivia Newton-John's Death: ‘You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better’
The actor wrote a tribute to his "Grease" co-star, Olivia Newton-John, 73, after her death was reported on Monday.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
Dame Deborah’s husband shares details of his wife’s ‘peaceful’ last moments
Sebastien Bowen has spoken about his wife Dame Deborah James’ “incredibly peaceful” last moments in his first interview since her death.Dame Deborah, also known by her social media handle Bowel Babe, died on June 28 at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.In an interview with The Sun, Bowen, who married the former deputy headteacher and cancer campaigner in France in 2008, said: “I kissed her on the head.I told her how much I loved her, that I would look after the kids and the last thing I said to her was that I was so proud of...
