Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Twin States Axe House coming to Columbus
You might say I have an axe to grind, or throw. Twin States Axe House LLC, is coming to Columbus at 454 Wilkins Wise Road, which also houses Steel Monkey Crossfit. Co-owner Chris Pike and his partners committed to a lease on Tuesday and will put in four axe throwing lanes next week. Pike hopes to open by mid-September.
wtva.com
Stop the Violence Rally: Preview with April Penny Montford
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Youth Against Gang Activity is sponsoring a Stop the Violence Rally on Saturday, August 13. The event will take place at Sim Scott park from noon to 6:00 p.m. April Penny Montford is the spokeswoman for YAGA, a non-profit organization based out of Indianola, Miss. with...
wtva.com
In The Trenches: Columbus Falcons
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) -- Going into 2022, this team has an attitude of "why not us?" Let's get in the trenches with the Falcons of Columbus.
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
wtva.com
Family seeking answers about pedestrian death in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kevon Page, 21, died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County, according to authorities. Law enforcement said he was walking along Highway 371 on August 4 when the accident happened. Page's sister Madison said she was asleep when her brother disappeared...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State in mix for four-star QB
Photo credit: C_Parson2 (Twitter) Mississippi State football is in the mix for four-star QB Chris Parson. He’s set to announce his decision on Friday. More:
wcbi.com
Over $1 million coming to Tupelo to eliminate traffic issue
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – $1.4 million of Federal money is coming to Tupelo to tackle a decades-old traffic issue. The grant money is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program. It’s going towards rail improvements in the All-America City. The projects include...
Commercial Dispatch
School Safety: Area law enforcement train rigorously to respond to active shooter events
Editor’s Note: Coming into the 2022-23 school year, The Dispatch spoke with public school parents, teachers and staff, as well as law enforcement and other sources, about how districts prepare for active shooter situations. These are the final installments of a multi-part series exploring school protocols and training, as well as the costs and benefits of the types of training teachers, students and law enforcement officers receive.
wtva.com
Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school
CALHOUN CITY, Miss (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his office got a report of a student with a...
wtva.com
Lamar County superintendent describes injuries from school bus crash as minor
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A school bus wrecked Thursday afternoon north of Sulligent. It happened on Highway 17 north of Sulligent. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said eight people were on the bus, including the driver. He said five students were hurt, two were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed on Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Crawford died Friday morning while walking in one of the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom identified the man as Thomas C. Brown Jr, 37. Beckom says a 18...
wtva.com
Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
wcbi.com
Clay County officials continue to search for wanted gunman
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been over a week since a man was shot to death in Clay County and the search continues for the gunman. Sheriff Eddie Scott says no arrest has been made in the shooting death of 72-year-old Joe Parker of Houston. Parker, who...
wcbi.com
Columbus Chief of Police Fred Shelton’s last week on the job
COLUMBUS, Miss – (WCBI) Columbus Police Chief is less than a week away from retirement. But as he wraps up his tenure with CPD, Shelton took time out to reflect on his nearly 40 year career. Chief Fred Shelton has been with the Columbus Police Department for 38 years,...
wtva.com
Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother. “In Mrs. Moore’s final...
Commercial Dispatch
Dupree appointed interim superintendent at CMSD
A familiar face will lead Columbus Municipal School District for the majority of this school year. The board of trustees voted in executive session of a special-call meeting Thursday to hire Dennis Dupree Sr. as interim superintendent. The decision came roughly 48 hours after the board accepted the abrupt resignation of Superintendent Cherie Labat on Tuesday evening after she had worked four years with the district.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wtva.com
Railroad crossing work to affect traffic in downtown Tupelo next week
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Railroad crossing maintenance will affect some traffic in downtown Tupelo. According to the city, the work will take place on Spring Street, which is in the area behind Fairpark. The section of roadway between Clark and Elizabeth streets will be closed at 6 a.m. on Monday,...
wtva.com
Calhoun City boil water alert lifted
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) — People in Calhoun City are being told to boil their water for at least one minute before using it. Mayor Marshall Coleman issued the boil water alert Friday, Aug. 5 as a precaution after half the city lost water pressure overnight. The state will...
