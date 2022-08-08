ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear

Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Brooklyn Nets must trade Kevin Durant instead of giving in to Steve Nash-Sean Marks ultimatum

The Brooklyn Nets saga continues to get messier and messier. The franchise seemingly put all their eggs in the superstar basket when they built around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The trio never was able to stay on the court together and the conflicting personalities exploded. While James Harden found his way to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons it is clear that feelings have not fully settled.
CBS Boston

The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
fantasypros.com

Kevin Durant reiterates trade request to Nets front office

Kevin Durant has reportedly reiterated his trade request to Brooklyn's owner Joe Tsai, making it clear that Tsai needs to "choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash." (Shams Charania) Fantasy Impact:. This report comes after weeks of silence regarding a potential KD...
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Durant to Tsai: Trade me or fire Marks and Nash according to new report

According to reporting from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request to team owner Joe Tsai at a recent meeting in London. Durant stated his desire to either leave the team or see the club move on from both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Charania described the meeting as “transparent and professional.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Reportedly Showing Interest In The Sixers

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Leaves Suns Off Candidate List for Kevin Durant

If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been nothing short of hot and cold action since he initially requested a trade back at the beginning of free agency. Zoom to the present, where Durant is still a member of the Nets despite...
