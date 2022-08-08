Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
thecomeback.com
Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear
Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition
Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet after the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania came out about Kevin Durant.
2 reasons Brooklyn Nets must trade Kevin Durant instead of giving in to Steve Nash-Sean Marks ultimatum
The Brooklyn Nets saga continues to get messier and messier. The franchise seemingly put all their eggs in the superstar basket when they built around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The trio never was able to stay on the court together and the conflicting personalities exploded. While James Harden found his way to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons it is clear that feelings have not fully settled.
The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again
BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
fantasypros.com
Kevin Durant reiterates trade request to Nets front office
Kevin Durant has reportedly reiterated his trade request to Brooklyn's owner Joe Tsai, making it clear that Tsai needs to "choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash." (Shams Charania) Fantasy Impact:. This report comes after weeks of silence regarding a potential KD...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Durant to Tsai: Trade me or fire Marks and Nash according to new report
According to reporting from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request to team owner Joe Tsai at a recent meeting in London. Durant stated his desire to either leave the team or see the club move on from both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Charania described the meeting as “transparent and professional.”
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Face A Franchise-Altering Decision With Kevin Durant's Latest Request
View the original article to see embedded media. While NBA free agency began on June 30, all 30 teams in the league were left scrambling for answers just hours before this offseason's negotiating period opened up due to the fact that twelve-time All-Star Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Reportedly Showing Interest In The Sixers
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.
Yardbarker
Report: Kevin Durant Reiterates Trade Request, Raptors Remain a 'Significant Candidate' For Trade
The Nets' superstar reportedly had a face-to-face meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend in which Durant reiterated his desire to be moved. "Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction," Charania reported. The 33-year-old reportedly told Tsai that the Nets need to decide...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Leaves Suns Off Candidate List for Kevin Durant
If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been nothing short of hot and cold action since he initially requested a trade back at the beginning of free agency. Zoom to the present, where Durant is still a member of the Nets despite...
