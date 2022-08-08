ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brent Venables press conference on Cale Gundy resignation, first days of fall camp: Live thread

NORMAN, Okla. — The past few days have been frantic and a whirlwind. There's no other way to put it. Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Then, with many pleading to keep him around, more information surfaced about his resignation Monday afternoon, with head coach Brent Venables releasing a second statement after his first version the night before.
