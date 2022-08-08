Read full article on original website
NORMAN, Okla. — The past few days have been frantic and a whirlwind. There's no other way to put it. Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Then, with many pleading to keep him around, more information surfaced about his resignation Monday afternoon, with head coach Brent Venables releasing a second statement after his first version the night before.
Brent Venables further clarifies details leading to Cale Gundy's resignation
NORMAN, Okla. — Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Now more information has surfaced about his resignation, as head coach Brent Venables released a second statement Monday afternoon. “As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy resigns after 'hurtful and shameful' word ahead of 2022 season
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday night, citing a recent situation with a player led to his decision. Gundy was the Sooners' wide receivers coach and has been with the program as an offensive assistant or coordinator since the 1999 season. "I owe it to Sooner Nation to...
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma QB pledge and Elite 11 MVP, should be higher than No. 99 in SI99: Making the case
Sports Illustrated released its SI99 rankings Tuesday, listing the top 99 football prospects in America for the class of 2023. These lists are always subjective and fluid, particularly during the football season, so I imagine there will be some tweaks over the coming weeks. But one ranking stuck ...
DrummBeat: Sooners VIP/Insider team notes | Early camp standouts | How is the program moving forward | More
*** First, the good news is that we get another day to see the Sooners practice for 40 to 45 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, and then we get to talk with Brent Venables for.
