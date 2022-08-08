ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 8

Mandy Walters
4d ago

why is he being paroled if he has such a high likelihood of re-offending? sounds like any laws he breaks is on the doj.

Reply(1)
11
deleted account
3d ago

This is why when the last mayor before Paul kept saying oh hes been to this city and hes been to that city and he just loves their downtown. But is he there after midnight or after dark no. When you build bigger crime comes along with it. That is why Sioux falls is now in my opinion little Chicago maybe it's not that bad I know but it will be just wait. This one's beautiful city now I consider a trash hole because of the way people drive the chance of getting shot in your vehicle and all the crime. I've been here all my life and I can't wait to move out. You are destroying the landscape around Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls itself. So much for progress.

Reply
4
Jean Gednalske
4d ago

Sadly sioux falls has a lot more crime with all the new people moving in.

Reply
8
 

