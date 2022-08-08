Read full article on original website
Democrats see glimmers of hope as the Senate battlefield takes shape
After Tuesday's primaries, the general election matchups for the Senate races that are expected to be the most competitive this fall are now set.
A father of 5 is among at least 38 dead connected to the Kentucky floods
Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
'Anti-American': New York mayor reacts to migrants being sent to New York on buses
As an affront to Democrats’ immigration policies, governors in Arizona and Texas have sent over 100 buses filled with migrants to New York and Washington, DC, with no direction. CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez reports.
Governor says President visiting sends 'strong, positive response' to those suffering from natural disasters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been about two weeks since the deadly flooding that swept through several counties in eastern Kentucky, and debris removal is already underway. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 37 people have been confirmed dead, and another has been presumed dead, bringing the presumed total to 38. He also said two people are still missing.
COVID-19 vigilance softening across Kentucky, despite escalation in cases
The leader of a health advocacy group says he’s concerned that most Kentuckians are behaving as if the pandemic has come to an end. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky recently surveyed more than 800 residents to gauge their attitudes toward COVID-19. President Ben Chandler said one-third of respondents...
Violent rhetoric circulates on the pro-Trump internet following FBI search, including against a judge
"Lock and load," was one of the top comments on an online forum dedicated to former President Donald Trump on Monday night, soon after it emerged his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort had been searched by the FBI.
Ron DeSantis, unconstrained by constitutional checks, is flexing his power in Florida ahead of 2024 decision
When Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly suspended Tampa's elected prosecutor last week, it was not accomplished in a late-night sacking or buried in a 5 p.m. Friday press release. Rather, DeSantis summoned reporters and cameras for a midday media event, as he does several times a week, stood before officers in uniform and elected allies and matter-of-factly walked through his decision to kneecap a twice-elected Democratic official.
New York struggling to accommodate surge in migrants as Texas begins busing them to the city
More migrants continued arriving in New York City Wednesday, a day after city officials took aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing migrants detained at the border to the city as part of his campaign to draw attention to the influx of migrants crossing from Mexico.
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
westkentuckystar.com
Another flood watch for soggy eastern Kentucky
Flood-weary portions of the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys and the southern Appalachians face more repeated thunderstorms today and Wednesday that will prolong the flood threat. As cleanup continues after deadly flooding impacted St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, rounds of heavy thunderstorms have repeatedly moved through many of these same...
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November. Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
wkyufm.org
Two-thirds of Kentucky counties remain at high risk for COVID-19
Two-thirds of Kentucky counties remain in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, as the most recent surge continues. A map on the Kentucky Department for Public Health website shows the majority of counties in the red as of Friday. That’s the highest level of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention model. The agency’s three-color system is based on new cases and hospitalizations.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
'It was very inspirational'; Louisville Water Company helps restore water in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees with Louisville Water Company returned home after working in eastern Kentucky to help restore water in the area. After Kentuckians lost so much due to flooding, Manager of Security and Emergency Preparedness Brad Harts said bringing water back to them was the least they could do.
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
