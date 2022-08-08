ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Governor says President visiting sends 'strong, positive response' to those suffering from natural disasters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been about two weeks since the deadly flooding that swept through several counties in eastern Kentucky, and debris removal is already underway. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 37 people have been confirmed dead, and another has been presumed dead, bringing the presumed total to 38. He also said two people are still missing.
Ron DeSantis, unconstrained by constitutional checks, is flexing his power in Florida ahead of 2024 decision

When Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly suspended Tampa's elected prosecutor last week, it was not accomplished in a late-night sacking or buried in a 5 p.m. Friday press release. Rather, DeSantis summoned reporters and cameras for a midday media event, as he does several times a week, stood before officers in uniform and elected allies and matter-of-factly walked through his decision to kneecap a twice-elected Democratic official.
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
Another flood watch for soggy eastern Kentucky

Flood-weary portions of the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys and the southern Appalachians face more repeated thunderstorms today and Wednesday that will prolong the flood threat. As cleanup continues after deadly flooding impacted St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, rounds of heavy thunderstorms have repeatedly moved through many of these same...
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November. Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus,...
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
Two-thirds of Kentucky counties remain at high risk for COVID-19

Two-thirds of Kentucky counties remain in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, as the most recent surge continues. A map on the Kentucky Department for Public Health website shows the majority of counties in the red as of Friday. That’s the highest level of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention model. The agency’s three-color system is based on new cases and hospitalizations.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
