ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

In Baghdad's Sadr City, cleric's support underpins protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Khalil Ibrahim’s four sons are among thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric staging a sit-in outside Iraq’s parliament after storming the building last week in a stunning move that threw the country into a new era of political instability. Ibrahim is behind them all the way, he says — as are practically all his neighbors in Sadr City, the huge Baghdad district of millions of largely impoverished Shiites that is the heart of support for the cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr. Every house within the district’s concrete jungle has members participating in the sit-in, the 70-year-old Ibrahim told The Associated Press on Thursday. “This time we know there will be change, we are sure of it,” he said. Al-Sadr derives his political weight largely from their seemingly unending support. His word has spurred meticulously organized mass protests at various times in the past, bringing Baghdad to a halt and disrupting the political process. Many in Sadr City proclaim their devotion to al-Sadr, dismissing allegations of corruption against his movement.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Nechirvan Barzani
Person
Christiane Amanpour
Person
Masrour Barzani
Person
Haider Al Abadi
Person
Mustafa Barzani
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi Kurdistan#Isis#Afp Getty Images Here#Iran Birth#Sunni Muslim#Persian#Kdp#Kurds#Peshmerga#Kurdish#The Patriotic Union
TheDailyBeast

Russia Creates ‘Major’ New Ground Force by Offering Cash to 50-Year-Olds: U.K. Intel

A British intelligence report says Vladimir Putin has “almost certainly” established a “major new ground forces formation” to bolster his invasion of Ukraine. Local politicians in Russia have confirmed that recruits for the new 3rd Army Corps (3 AC) “are being offered lucrative cash bonuses once they deploy to Ukraine,” and recruitment “is open to men up to 50 years old and with only middle-school education,” the U.K. defense analysis says. The intelligence update also says that while a typical Russian army corps would consist of 15,000-20,000 soldiers, “it will probably be difficult for Russia to bring 3 AC up to this strength, given very limited levels of popular enthusiasm for volunteering for combat in Ukraine.” It adds that the 3 AC is “unlikely to be decisive to the campaign.”
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Vice

Russians Are Snitching On Friends and Family Who Oppose the War in Ukraine

MOSCOW – It’s after 9PM when Sergei Klokov is finally perp-walked into the Presnensky District court, flanked by two police officers. The 38-year-old former driver for Moscow’s police headquarters is put into a glass cage before his handcuffs are removed. He looks tired and dishevelled from two months of detention.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war: Russia has ‘new ground forces’ as shelling kills 13 in Dnipro

Russia has created a “major” new ground forces corps in an attempt to strengthen its offensive in eastern Ukraine, according to British military intelligence.In its latest update on the Ukraine war, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the Kremlin has formed the 3rd Army Corps (3AC) in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, east of Moscow.“Volunteer” battalions will likely form the bulk of its size, the MoD said.Although potential soldiers are said to have been offered significant cash bonuses, it is thought that the Putin regime will struggle to meet its recruitment targets.“A Russian army corps typically consists of 15-20,000 troops,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US to hold war games with India near China’s border

The U.S. and India are set to hold joint military exercises just a few dozen miles from a disputed border region with China. On Thursday, Hindustan Times reported U.S. and Indian forces will hold the Yudh Abhyas or “War Practice” drills in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The drills will take place in mid-October.
WORLD
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy