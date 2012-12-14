Read full article on original website
Iran's Khamenei tells Erdogan military strike on Syria will destabilise region
DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - A military strike on Syria would destabilise the region, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who is in Tehran for a summit on the Syrian conflict, state TV reported.
Putin and Erdogan reaffirm solidarity as Turkish drones attack US allied forces in Syria
JERUSALEM, Israel – The Turkish government has stepped up its lethal drone attacks against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria ahead of a threatened full-scale invasion. On Sunday, a Turkish drone attack was reported to have killed 4 people in a town on the Syria-Turkey border. The latest attack...
Detained Americans Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about recent cases of foreign governments detaining US citizens.
In Baghdad's Sadr City, cleric's support underpins protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — Khalil Ibrahim’s four sons are among thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric staging a sit-in outside Iraq’s parliament after storming the building last week in a stunning move that threw the country into a new era of political instability. Ibrahim is behind them all the way, he says — as are practically all his neighbors in Sadr City, the huge Baghdad district of millions of largely impoverished Shiites that is the heart of support for the cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr. Every house within the district’s concrete jungle has members participating in the sit-in, the 70-year-old Ibrahim told The Associated Press on Thursday. “This time we know there will be change, we are sure of it,” he said. Al-Sadr derives his political weight largely from their seemingly unending support. His word has spurred meticulously organized mass protests at various times in the past, bringing Baghdad to a halt and disrupting the political process. Many in Sadr City proclaim their devotion to al-Sadr, dismissing allegations of corruption against his movement.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
U.S. fears Venezuela is increasing efforts to lure and entrap Americans as bargaining chips
In early March, after senior U.S. officials made a rare visit to Caracas, the Biden administration announced a breakthrough:. Two Americans detained in Venezuela were free and flying home. Direct talks with the government of Nicolás Maduro seemed to be paying off. But U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials were...
Ukrainian Secret Agents Are Scaring the Kremlin Shitless With Deadly Explosions and Covert Poison Ops
Ukrainian saboteurs and special forces are said to be causing chaos against Russian targets behind enemy lines—with their most spectacular operation to date going off with a bang Tuesday. After a series of explosions ripped through a Russian air base on the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Russian defense ministry...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New Yorker: Milley was set to excoriate Trump in unreleased resignation letter drafted after Lafayette Square photo-op
In the wake of then-President Donald Trump's infamous photo-op at the height of the George Floyd protests, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley penned a lengthy and vociferous critique of Trump in a resignation letter he ultimately never sent, The New Yorker reported on Monday.
Washington Examiner
America’s new Most Wanted: Terrorist with key role in Black Hawk Down may be al Qaeda leader
The terrorist who played a “central role” in the “Black Hawk Down” attack in Somalia and facilitated the deadly U.S. Embassy bombings in Africa in the 1990s could be the next al Qaeda leader following Ayman al Zawahiri’s death in a U.S. airstrike in Kabul.
Russians 'No Longer Able To Resist HIMARS': Front-Line Ukrainian Mayor
Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, said a recent attack by Ukraine's soldiers will help ahead of a counterattack against Russian forces
Russia Creates ‘Major’ New Ground Force by Offering Cash to 50-Year-Olds: U.K. Intel
A British intelligence report says Vladimir Putin has “almost certainly” established a “major new ground forces formation” to bolster his invasion of Ukraine. Local politicians in Russia have confirmed that recruits for the new 3rd Army Corps (3 AC) “are being offered lucrative cash bonuses once they deploy to Ukraine,” and recruitment “is open to men up to 50 years old and with only middle-school education,” the U.K. defense analysis says. The intelligence update also says that while a typical Russian army corps would consist of 15,000-20,000 soldiers, “it will probably be difficult for Russia to bring 3 AC up to this strength, given very limited levels of popular enthusiasm for volunteering for combat in Ukraine.” It adds that the 3 AC is “unlikely to be decisive to the campaign.”
Xi Jinping-Led China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Were A Warning To US And Its Allies: Expert
Beijing's recent military drills that included live-fire exercises around the Taiwan Strait were a warning to the United States and its allies, according to a report that quoted several geopolitical experts. What Happened: After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip angered China, its government ordered the army to conduct...
Russians Are Snitching On Friends and Family Who Oppose the War in Ukraine
MOSCOW – It’s after 9PM when Sergei Klokov is finally perp-walked into the Presnensky District court, flanked by two police officers. The 38-year-old former driver for Moscow’s police headquarters is put into a glass cage before his handcuffs are removed. He looks tired and dishevelled from two months of detention.
Taliban say they were unaware Al Qaeda leader killed by U.S. strike was in Afghanistan
The Taliban have broken their silence over a U.S. drone strike that killed Al Qaeda’s top leader in Afghanistan’s capital, acknowledging his death and pledging to launch an investigation. The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house Sunday has further strained relations between...
MSNBC
Trump World hasn’t thought through its ‘planted evidence’ claim
For those outside the investigation, there’s no shortage of questions about the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago this week. We don’t yet know what the agents were looking for, what they found, or what they might’ve taken away. But over the last 24 hours, some...
U.S. Sending Ukraine HIMARS Missiles 'Equivalent of an Airstrike': Pentagon
"They've been very effective in hitting things that previously the Ukrainians had difficulty hitting reliably," said a U.S. official.
Ukraine war: Russia has ‘new ground forces’ as shelling kills 13 in Dnipro
Russia has created a “major” new ground forces corps in an attempt to strengthen its offensive in eastern Ukraine, according to British military intelligence.In its latest update on the Ukraine war, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the Kremlin has formed the 3rd Army Corps (3AC) in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, east of Moscow.“Volunteer” battalions will likely form the bulk of its size, the MoD said.Although potential soldiers are said to have been offered significant cash bonuses, it is thought that the Putin regime will struggle to meet its recruitment targets.“A Russian army corps typically consists of 15-20,000 troops,...
Opinion: Republican extremists defending Trump could complicate their party's chances
Once again, breaking news about former President Donald Trump has caused political shockwaves, sending speculation into overdrive on "what it all means" for Trump, the GOP and the November elections, writes Doug Heye.
americanmilitarynews.com
US to hold war games with India near China’s border
The U.S. and India are set to hold joint military exercises just a few dozen miles from a disputed border region with China. On Thursday, Hindustan Times reported U.S. and Indian forces will hold the Yudh Abhyas or “War Practice” drills in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The drills will take place in mid-October.
