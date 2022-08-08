Read full article on original website
Food prices are skyrocketing, and it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.
How Trump's mountain of legal troubles is growing more complicated
Trump invokes his Fifth Amendment right in a deposition with the NY attorney general in the wake of an unrelated FBI search at his Florida home. CNN’s Sara Murray reports.
House passes Democrats' health care and climate bill, clearing measure for Biden's signature
The House of Representatives voted Friday to pass Democrats' $750 billion health care, energy and climate bill, in a significant victory for President Joe Biden and his party.
Yellen directs IRS not to use new funding to increase chances of audits of Americans making less than $400,000
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday directed the Internal Revenue Service not to use any of the new funding allocated in the Democrats' new health care and climate bill to increase the chances of Americans making less than $400,000 a year getting audited, according to a copy of the letter obtained exclusively by CNN.
Consumers still don't feel great about the economy, despite lower gas prices
Consumer sentiment in August continued to rebound from its June trough, but Americans' feelings about the economy remain profoundly depressed.
Not the year for women and parents: Child care provisions were cut from the Inflation Reduction Act. It's not the first time.
The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act may have been a win for Democrats and President Biden on climate, the US economy and prescription drugs, but for women it falls short of its potential on key policies.
Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act is a huge victory in this existential fight
But in a time when the twin, slow-moving catastrophes that are US politics and the global climate crisis make it so painful for so many of us to read the news, it's important to take a moment and celebrate when something good happens, writes Adam Sobel.
