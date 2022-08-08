ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WITN

Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
TARBORO, NC
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
WITN

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Jedi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for July 8 is Jedi. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says the kitty is very social and does well around children and other cats too. While he used to live outside, they say he had no problem becoming an...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Trent Woods to host blood drive

TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town is set to host a blood drive Thursday. The blood drive will run from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the town hall. Town officials say they will make a $20 donation to Craven Smart Start for every pint of blood donated.
TRENT WOODS, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina stores and customers battle food prices amid steady inflation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Customers were out on Friday hitting up local grocery stores, despite the continued increase in food prices. Products such as meat, eggs, milk, bread, and vegetables have all become more expensive, which is impacting the way stores budget. Piggly Wiggly store manager Donnie Summerlin says it’s difficult...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police have arrested a man in connected to a shooting over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Shaki Jones on Tuesday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. They said on August 7 police went out to calls...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

New medical center to open in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A new medical facility will be opening soon in Eastern Carolina. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Agape Health Services’ new Plymouth location was held Thursday. The 10,000 sq. ft. building will house medical and dental services, an on-site pharmacy, and integrated care management services. Chief Executive...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and SBI are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area by a resident. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis says the body was found in the woods off of Swan Point Road in Maribel around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro teen charged in series of store break-ins

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a series of convenience store break-ins where glass doors or windows were shattered to get inside. Goldsboro police charged the 16-year-old boy on Monday with the four break-ins, three of which happened at the same store. Police said the S&N...
GOLDSBORO, NC

