WITN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: New start time set for Pitt County girls game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County girl’s softball team will face California Friday in another elimination game. The game was originally scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, but was delayed due to rain. First pitch has now been set for 1:34 p.m at Stallings Stadium. California beat Pitt County 9-2...
WITN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Pitt County girls game delayed due to weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County girl’s softball team will face California Friday morning in another elimination game. California beat Pitt County 9-2 in their opener Tuesday and now area girls are looking for some revenge. Pitt County earned its first victory on Thursday shutting down Latin America 8-0...
WITN
Pitt County to face Latin America next in Little League Softball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County girls softball fell in their Little League Softball World Series opener to the West team from California on Tuesday 9-2. They found out Wednesday they will face Latin America on Thursday in an elimination game. They are scheduled to start at 4 PM start.
WITN
Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
WITN
Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
WITN
Scrimmages mark final week of tune-ups before high school football season starts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -High school football jamboree night Friday night shaken up by the weather. A number of locations cancelled games due to wet field conditions. Tarboro still on and it’s been a huge week of final tune ups for area teams. Wednesday night was scrimmage night for many...
WITN
Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
WITN
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
WITN
Pet of the Week: Jedi
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for July 8 is Jedi. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says the kitty is very social and does well around children and other cats too. While he used to live outside, they say he had no problem becoming an...
WITN
Trent Woods to host blood drive
TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town is set to host a blood drive Thursday. The blood drive will run from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the town hall. Town officials say they will make a $20 donation to Craven Smart Start for every pint of blood donated.
WITN
Eastern Carolina stores and customers battle food prices amid steady inflation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Customers were out on Friday hitting up local grocery stores, despite the continued increase in food prices. Products such as meat, eggs, milk, bread, and vegetables have all become more expensive, which is impacting the way stores budget. Piggly Wiggly store manager Donnie Summerlin says it’s difficult...
WITN
Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
WITN
Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WITN
DOT worker killed in hit & run crash on shoulder of Wilson County highway
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An 11-year employee of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed today in a hit & run crash along the side of a highway in Wilson County. The DOT said Anna Bradshaw was hit by a vehicle while cleaning up debris on the shoulder...
WITN
Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police have arrested a man in connected to a shooting over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Shaki Jones on Tuesday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. They said on August 7 police went out to calls...
WITN
New medical center to open in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A new medical facility will be opening soon in Eastern Carolina. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Agape Health Services’ new Plymouth location was held Thursday. The 10,000 sq. ft. building will house medical and dental services, an on-site pharmacy, and integrated care management services. Chief Executive...
WITN
Investigation underway after body found in Pamlico County
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and SBI are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area by a resident. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis says the body was found in the woods off of Swan Point Road in Maribel around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
WITN
Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
WITN
Goldsboro teen charged in series of store break-ins
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a series of convenience store break-ins where glass doors or windows were shattered to get inside. Goldsboro police charged the 16-year-old boy on Monday with the four break-ins, three of which happened at the same store. Police said the S&N...
