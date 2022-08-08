Trump says FBI agents 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON (KNX) — Former President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday that a "large group" of FBI agents conducted a raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The former commander-in-chief faces several serious legal battles, including investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Sources confirmed to CBS News the FBI's execution of a search warrant on the former president's estate was related to an investigation into the handling of National Archives records.

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home ... is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a statement.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump continued. "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponized of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections," the former president added.

Trump confirmed to CNN that FBI agents executed an unannounced search warrant on his home, and added that he was not home at the time of the raid.

The former President went on to say in his statement that the FBI agents "even broke into my safe," and compared the raid to Watergate.

"What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee? Here in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States," Trump said.

A search warrant of this caliber would require layers of approval from top leadership within the Department of Justice. The department would not confirm if Attorney General Merrick Garland signed off on the search.

