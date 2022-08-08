Read full article on original website
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train.
Tenants of Bronx building sue landlords after months of living without heat
The tenants of a Stratford Avenue apartment building filed a lawsuit against their landlords after living without essentials for months.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg.
Nassau IDA votes to end property tax agreement with Amazon over lack of new jobs at Syosset warehouse
Amazon has lost millions of dollars in tax breaks for its Syosset warehouse at the former Cerro Wire just off the Long Island Expressway.
Newburgh residents, business owners complain about new cashless parking meters
The city replaced its old coin-only parking meters with cashless ones as of Monday.
‘I'm still in shock’: Woman relives frightening moments when vehicle sank following water main break
The owner of the car that sits submerged in Branch Brook Park following Tuesday's major water main break in Belleville says she feels grateful to be alive.
Police: Several thefts of unlocked cars in Orange County
Mount Hope Police Chief Paul Rikard posted a video in the department's Facebook page saying there have been several thefts of unlocked cars.
‘He spoke to our hearts’ – Dr. Al Vann’s life celebrated at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy
Vann grew up in Brooklyn and had a teaching background before getting involved in politics. His supporters say he made it his life’s mission to give back to his community.
Yonkers homeowner: Con Edison left debris in her yard
Donna Calise told News 12 a tree came crashing at her front door and partially onto her car.
News 12
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source. The incident happened at the Woodcrest Fairfield Adult Residential Community on Greenbrook Road in Fairfield. It is a 55-and-over community. Police have not...
Community mourns as Sea Bright ocean rescue captain dies suddenly at 53
A community is in mourning following the sudden death of a well-known lifeguard in Sea Bright.
Police: 14-year-old fatally shot overnight in Fordham
A 14-year-old was shot and killed this morning in the Fordham section of the Bronx, according to the NYPD.
Boil water advisory remains in effect in Newark, other parts of Essex County, following water main break
A major water main break Tuesday in Belleville left thousands of Newark residents without water, and for some -- it's still not safe to drink tap water.
Bronx mother says living conditions in NYCHA have been uninhabitable for two years
A Bronx mom says she has been living in unhabitable conditions for two years with her four kids in their NYCHA apartment.
NYPD: 75-year-old Brooklyn man found dead with toxic, biohazard material
A 75-year-old man was found dead in his second-floor apartment in Cypress Hills Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Crews start repairs on massive water main break in Essex County; boil water advisory remains
Water distribution continues in Belleville, Bloomfield and Newark following a major water main break in Branch Brook Park Tuesday morning.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
ALERT CENTER: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Cold Spring Harbor
According to police David Kashetta, 40, of Lloyd Harbor, was driving a truck northbound on Shore Road, near Main Street, when he struck a female pedestrian around 6:15 p.m.
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
Police say a missing Yorktown teen has been found in Connecticut
Police interviewed residents and checked public places during the extensive investigation.
