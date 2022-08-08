ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Jeffery Mac

NYC Schools To End COVID Testing Program This Fall, Source Says

New York City may be planning to put an end to its program to give weekly COVID tests to a random group of students. The removal of this program would be one of the last COVID safety measures present in New York City schools. According to a source, there was also some internal communication regarding the ending of on-site PCR testing after summer school concludes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Linden Houses Hosts First Family Day Celebration Since 2019

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Linden Houses in east New York was finally able to host its annual Family Day celebration event. The event took place on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, and it brought out hundreds of residents of the Brooklyn development for a day of fun for the whole family.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

LEGO opens Harlem playground for 90th anniversary

NEW YORK -- The LEGO brand celebrated its 90th birthday with the unveiling of a brand new playground in Harlem Wednesday. Kids from Brotherhood Sister Sol joined in the fun for LEGO's inaugural World Play Day. "So much of the work we do with young people is about finding their voice, and a central way that you find voice is through play, through exploration," said BroSis co-founder Khary Lazarre-White. LEGO enlisted the eye of artist Hebru Brantley to bring to life a vision of adventure."Growing up, I didn't have many shining examples or many outlets for creativity," Brantley said, "so if I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY Gov. Hochul signs Holocaust survivors support legislation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new law in New York aims to support holocaust survivors, 40,000 of whom call the Empire State home. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed the legislation into law. Over $2 million will be poured into services that will benefit the survivors, some of whom live in poverty or lack access […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

‘Harlem Week’ Is Bringing 10 Days Of Celebrations To NYC This Month

Harlem has an extremely rich cultural history, and each year NYers spend over a week celebrating the people, arts, culture, and entertainment that make it the neighborhood that it is today. This year the 48th annual Harlem Week is returning August 12-21 with ten days of live and virtual events centered around the theme “Inspiration. Impact. Legacy.” Started out in 1974 as Harlem Day, a one-day event of encouragement and fellowship meant to promote the neighborhood’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European history, the celebration proved to be hugely popular and so additional days were added turning it into a ten-day long celebration. This year’s celebrations will kick off this Thursday, August 11, as Uptown Night Market celebrates its second season as part of this exciting celebration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Green, affordable housing for seniors, designed by RKTB, opens doors on former site of iconic church

Following years of planning and community engagement, Pope Francis Apartments of Loreto, a new supportive affordable housing community for low-income senior citizens and previously homeless New Yorkers, has opened its doors on the former site of a beloved Catholic church in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. RKTB Architects, P.C., the design firm behind the energy-efficient, eco-friendly eight-story multifamily residence, recently joined with nonprofit developer-operator Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens to announce the substantial completion of work and celebrate residents moving in.
BROOKLYN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: 14-Year-Old Youth Shot inside Lobby of Building Dies

A 14-year-old youth has died following a shooting in the lobby of a Fordham Manor building, police said. Police said on Thursday, Aug. 11, at around 1.06 a.m. police had a pick-up assignment regarding a man, shot at East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue. An NYPD spokesperson said, “Police observed an unidentified male teenager with a gunshot wound to his chest,” The spokesperson added, “EMS also responded and transported the male to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”
BRONX, NY

