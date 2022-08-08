Read full article on original website
Your News Local
Lisha Lee Gatchel-McKinley
Lisha Lee Gatchel- McKinley, 60, a lifetime resident of Wabash, Indiana passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Wabash. She was born on January 4, 1962, to Foster Jr. and Barbara (Edwards) Gatchel. Lisha was a 1980 graduate of Wabash High School. She married...
Your News Local
Colton Michael Mullett
Colton Michael Mullett, 29, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:07 am, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 13, 1993, in Wabash, Indiana, to Terry L. Mullett and Katherine “Katie”(Laird) Ply. Colton was a 2011 graduate of Southwood High School. He was a...
Your News Local
James L. Parker
James L. Parker, 59, of Wabash, Indiana, passed away on August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1963, to Ray K. and Betty (Shinn) Parker in Melborne, Florida. James worked in construction for Tradesman International in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He married Mary Katie King on February 17, 2005. He served in the United States Navy. He attended Bachelor Creek Church of Christ in Wabash. James loved photography, especially taking photos of nature and hummingbirds. He also enjoyed bonfires and outdoor movies with his family and smoking meat.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
Your News Local
John Hawley “Jake” Friedersdorf
John Hawley “Jake” Friedersdorf, 79, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:45 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 9, 1943, in Wabash, to John Edgar Friedersdorf and Kathryn Bessie Mae (Hawley) Friedersdorf Scheibel. Jake attended Wabash High School. He married Donna Airgood...
Your News Local
Mardena “Grace” Mitchell
Mardena “Grace” Mitchell, age 100 of Marion died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine, Indiana. Grace was born on March 12, 1922 in Willis, Oklahoma. She married George “Bruce” Mitchell in 1941, and served as an executive secretary with the Boeing Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kansas. She and Bruce lived around the Midwest before retiring to Rogers, Arkansas, and eventually settling in Marion, Indiana. Grace enjoyed growing flowers, and was an accomplished seamstress.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
Your News Local
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
WNDU
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
(WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for two staffers for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski after all three of them died in a crash last week in Elkhart County. Zachery Potts, 27, was Walorski’s district director and chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party. Potts will...
ISP: 12 taken to hospital in Fort Wayne crash that ripped truck in half
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Twelve people, including ten children, were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fort Wayne Monday where one of the drivers was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a van at the intersection of U.S. 27 […]
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces multi-million dollar development near Fourth and Calhoun Streets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne and its Community Development Division announced a private investment near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun Streets. More Brewing Company plans to invest $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square-foot restaurant and brewery. City officials said this would be...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
WANE-TV
New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourning loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted on the Facebook Sunday announcing the loss of their giraffe Jelani. The giraffe’s veterinarian says Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. They say they were treating him but his condition worsened and he had to be euthanized.
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
wfft.com
Ten-year-old victim identified in Carterton Drive shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have identified the child who died in a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive around 6 p.m. Monday evening. They found 10-year-old Ray Dee One with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at...
WANE-TV
US 30 open again after crash outside New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
