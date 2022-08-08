ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Your News Local

Lisha Lee Gatchel-McKinley

Lisha Lee Gatchel- McKinley, 60, a lifetime resident of Wabash, Indiana passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Wabash. She was born on January 4, 1962, to Foster Jr. and Barbara (Edwards) Gatchel. Lisha was a 1980 graduate of Wabash High School. She married...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Colton Michael Mullett

Colton Michael Mullett, 29, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:07 am, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 13, 1993, in Wabash, Indiana, to Terry L. Mullett and Katherine “Katie”(Laird) Ply. Colton was a 2011 graduate of Southwood High School. He was a...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

James L. Parker

James L. Parker, 59, of Wabash, Indiana, passed away on August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1963, to Ray K. and Betty (Shinn) Parker in Melborne, Florida. James worked in construction for Tradesman International in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He married Mary Katie King on February 17, 2005. He served in the United States Navy. He attended Bachelor Creek Church of Christ in Wabash. James loved photography, especially taking photos of nature and hummingbirds. He also enjoyed bonfires and outdoor movies with his family and smoking meat.
WABASH, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

John Hawley “Jake” Friedersdorf

John Hawley “Jake” Friedersdorf, 79, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:45 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 9, 1943, in Wabash, to John Edgar Friedersdorf and Kathryn Bessie Mae (Hawley) Friedersdorf Scheibel. Jake attended Wabash High School. He married Donna Airgood...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Mardena “Grace” Mitchell

Mardena “Grace” Mitchell, age 100 of Marion died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine, Indiana. Grace was born on March 12, 1922 in Willis, Oklahoma. She married George “Bruce” Mitchell in 1941, and served as an executive secretary with the Boeing Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kansas. She and Bruce lived around the Midwest before retiring to Rogers, Arkansas, and eventually settling in Marion, Indiana. Grace enjoyed growing flowers, and was an accomplished seamstress.
MARION, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourning loss of giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted on the Facebook Sunday announcing the loss of their giraffe Jelani. The giraffe’s veterinarian says Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. They say they were treating him but his condition worsened and he had to be euthanized.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WANE-TV

Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County

CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

US 30 open again after crash outside New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.
NEW HAVEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....

