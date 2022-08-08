WABASH COUNTY, IN- The following message is from Doug Bogert, Wabash County Animal Shelter Manager:. The Wabash County Animal Shelter staff, Board of Directors, and four legged occupants would like to thank College Corner Brethren Church for coordinating the re-roofing and repair of our storage shed. A big thank you goes to Wabash Hardware and Rental for supplying the scaffolding, Builders Mart of Wabash for supplying wood, and Republic Services for allowing us to dump the old roofing materials. The following people, Jim Hall, Jim Tacket, Pete Dupont, Brian Campbell and Sons, Mike Shoemaker, Dr. Stephen Pilgrim, and Joe Swisher (and hopefully I didn’t miss anyone), spent time during a heat advisory on Saturday to work on our shed!!! Our shed now looks great and will last us many more years thanks to their work. People and businesses coming together like this “to help” is what makes Wabash a great place to live and raise a family. God bless all of you who worked on this project!!!

WABASH COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO