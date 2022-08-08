Read full article on original website
William “Bill” P. Musick
William “Bill” P. Musick, 100, of Greentown, passed away at 6:43 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Century Fields Retirement Community in Greentown. He was born in Marion on February 20, 1922, to William and Bessie (Farmer) Musick. In 1947, he married Esther L. Huffman, and she preceded him in death in 2005.
Colton Michael Mullett
Colton Michael Mullett, 29, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:07 am, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 13, 1993, in Wabash, Indiana, to Terry L. Mullett and Katherine “Katie”(Laird) Ply. Colton was a 2011 graduate of Southwood High School. He was a...
James L. Parker
James L. Parker, 59, of Wabash, Indiana, passed away on August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1963, to Ray K. and Betty (Shinn) Parker in Melborne, Florida. James worked in construction for Tradesman International in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He married Mary Katie King on February 17, 2005. He served in the United States Navy. He attended Bachelor Creek Church of Christ in Wabash. James loved photography, especially taking photos of nature and hummingbirds. He also enjoyed bonfires and outdoor movies with his family and smoking meat.
Lisha Lee Gatchel-McKinley
Lisha Lee Gatchel- McKinley, 60, a lifetime resident of Wabash, Indiana passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Wabash. She was born on January 4, 1962, to Foster Jr. and Barbara (Edwards) Gatchel. Lisha was a 1980 graduate of Wabash High School. She married...
John Hawley “Jake” Friedersdorf
John Hawley “Jake” Friedersdorf, 79, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:45 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 9, 1943, in Wabash, to John Edgar Friedersdorf and Kathryn Bessie Mae (Hawley) Friedersdorf Scheibel. Jake attended Wabash High School. He married Donna Airgood...
Joan “Joann” Hill
Joan “Joann” Hill, 82, of Wabash, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital. She was born to Kelley and Sadie (Moore) Lane on April 28, 1940, in Dungannon, Virginia. Joan enjoyed watching hummingbirds, playing games on her iPad, and always made...
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
Wabash County Animal Shelter thanks all involved with recent project
WABASH COUNTY, IN- The following message is from Doug Bogert, Wabash County Animal Shelter Manager:. The Wabash County Animal Shelter staff, Board of Directors, and four legged occupants would like to thank College Corner Brethren Church for coordinating the re-roofing and repair of our storage shed. A big thank you goes to Wabash Hardware and Rental for supplying the scaffolding, Builders Mart of Wabash for supplying wood, and Republic Services for allowing us to dump the old roofing materials. The following people, Jim Hall, Jim Tacket, Pete Dupont, Brian Campbell and Sons, Mike Shoemaker, Dr. Stephen Pilgrim, and Joe Swisher (and hopefully I didn’t miss anyone), spent time during a heat advisory on Saturday to work on our shed!!! Our shed now looks great and will last us many more years thanks to their work. People and businesses coming together like this “to help” is what makes Wabash a great place to live and raise a family. God bless all of you who worked on this project!!!
Ole Olsen Memorial Theatre announces 58th Season performances
PERU, IN- Ole Olsen Memorial Theatre is preparing for their 58th Season. This season will bring five shows to the Ole stage at the historic Peru Depot. As always, each show has six regular performances over two weekends, beginning with the popular dinner theatre. The 58th Season opens September 29th,...
Two new shows coming to Eagles Theatre
WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced two shows at the Eagles Theatre. Tickets for Ace Frehley and The Songwriters Sing go on sale Thurs. Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. The Songwriters Sing – Thursday, Sept. 29...
Wabash City Police encourage motorists to be cautious to keep school children safe
WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police would like to remind motorists that schools would be starting August 10. Therefore, the Wabash City Police is asking that motorists be cautious in traveling due to school children walking, riding bicycles, and waiting at bus stops. Be aware that children sometimes forget about motor vehicles and may dart into traffic.
