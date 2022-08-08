ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New Bern picked to win Big Carolina 3-A/4-A

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Carolina Class 3-A/4-A high school football coaches gathered on Monday for their media day and they have New Bern as the team to beat this season.

The coaches gathered at Parker’s BBQ for lunch and a chance to talk football. Here’s how the preseason poll panned out: New Bern, Havelock, J.H. Rose, Jacksonville, D.H. Conley, South Central and Northside.

“We’re just thankful that people still think we’re good,” New Bern coach Torrey Nowell said. “You know, that’s the big thing. Our conference is pretty good. So, man, we’re just honored to still be considered to be at the top. But I’d rather be at the bottom because I like being a hundred versus a hundred, but we know how that kind of goes.”

