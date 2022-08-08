Read full article on original website
click orlando
Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
What to Do in Orlando if You’re Not — We Repeat, Not — Going to Disney
I live in the Orlando that tourists rarely see. Pocket-sized neighborhoods with quiet greenspaces nestled up against calm lakes. Unique pop-up art festivals, dive bars featuring underground bands and tons of grub that rivals the likes of Austin, Chicago and Denver. Not a roller coaster in sight and we like it that way.
WESH
Universal announces perks for passholders during appreciation days
Universal Orlando is celebrating Passholder Appreciation Days with exclusive menu items, special hotel rates and more. From Aug. 15 through Sept. 30, passholders will be able to enjoy:. Collectible UOAP Magnet, a passholder favorite, is featured during this year's Appreciation Days. Exclusive Merchandise including an all-new spirit jersey, stemless cup,...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for August 13-19
Remember when we all got on that sourdough kick, babying our starter and fiddling with recipes to get just the right crust? (It wasn’t only me, right?) A lot of us have since gone back to the professionals who can whip up a brioche or pretzel kaiser better than we ever will. Check out the Q&A with Shannon Talty of Olde Hearth Bread Company in the current issue of Edible Orlando. So many local restaurants quietly use Olde Hearth’s bread because, like the rest of us, they leave it to the experts. You can also find Olde Hearth Bread Company in the Edible Orlando Artisan Guide, local artisans making delicious stuff from scratch and using quality ingredients.
Best Haunted Houses in Central Florida for a Spooky Date
Halloween has been my favorite holiday since I realized that if you dressed up as your favorite comic book character as a kid, people would give you candy in return! Now that I'm much older, I enjoy a good scare during this holiday. Whether that's by watching a classic scary movie (the original Halloween is my favorite) or attending a haunted attraction, I can't help but look for the next thing that is going to terrify me for a few days. These chilling tours and haunted houses in Central Florida will make October even spookier!
407area.com
Restaurants Open Late In Downtown Orlando
So it's the weekend and you and your friends are shuffling around Downtown Orlando for a night of pure debauchery when 3 of you suddenly realize that you forgot to eat. Right, that never happens. With the changing landscape of downtown combined with alcohol-induced amnesia, it is hard to remember which restaurants are serving food after hours. In search of late-night dining restaurants in Orlando serving food after hours. We got your back! Here's a list of restaurants open late in Downtown Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 12-14
ORLANDO, Fla. - Here are 10 fun festivals and events taking place the weekend of Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 in Orlando and the surrounding area. Central Florida's Premier Boat Show kicks off Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 14. At the event, boat lovers will get a look at more than 19 dealers representing 80+ boat manufacturers, learn towed watersports basics, catch a bull dolphin in a virtual saltwater fishing simulator, and much more. Tickets are $10 per adult. Kids 12 and under get free admission.
click orlando
🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
fox35orlando.com
New Central Florida ice cream shop offering 'sweet rolled tacos'
Mourning the loss of Klondike’s ChocoTaco? Then head down to Cocoa Beach. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found a brand new ice cream shop that sells nothing but “Sweet Rolled Tacos!”
WESH
Parents and children visiting Orlando say they were stuck in hotel elevator for 3 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two moms and their children seek answers after getting trapped in a hotel elevator. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received a call Sunday to the Orlando World Center Marriott for a high-angle rescue. WESH 2 talked to the mothers over the phone. The moms, who...
orangeobserver.com
Bring your voices to Winter Garden Community Choir
It has been 25 years since Dr. Jeffery Redding directed the West Orange High School Choir and 15 years since the Winter Garden Community Choir began — and he is ready to celebrate unity. Redding, director of choral activities at the University of Central Florida and the executive director...
click orlando
Florida has the most overvalued rental markets in the nation, FAU study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a boom state when it comes to rental rates. “I’m not shocked that rents went up. I am shocked by how much they went up,” said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. [TRENDING:...
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
macaronikid.com
Top Things to Do in Seminole County This Weekend - August 12-14, 2022
There are lots of fun events happening in Seminole County this weekend and we’ve got our top favorite kid and family-friendly things to do below. Click on the link for more information! Have an event to submit? Please do so HERE. Publisher Note: The top picks are merely suggestions...
orlandoweekly.com
'Drag Race' stars duke it out at Orlando's Plaza Live for 'War on the Catwalk' on Thursday
Florida is currently having a moment of hateful stupidity regarding drag. Gov. DeSantis recently filed a complaint against a Miami establishment that hosts a drag brunch that children were allowed at, trotting out the whole “culture war” talking point that the event was an attempt to “sexualize” children. (We will now hold our breath until DeSantis serves a similar complaint to Hooters. Oops, we died.)
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
positivelyosceola.com
Fat Tuesday Fans get ready to celebrate, the Bourbon Street icon is coming to Old Town in Kissimmee
Fat Tuesday fans, get ready to get your party on… the Bourbon Street icon with its premium frozen cocktails is coming to the Old Town in Kissimmee in a new 660-square-feet location by the end of 2022. This will be Fat Tuesday’s third location in Central Florida, in addition to the one located at Universal City Walk™ Orlando and the kiosk location coming this Fall to The Florida Mall.
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: New coffee shop now open in Winter Park
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Look what I just noticed. Now...
fox35orlando.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia lab give names for first time at Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - The fifteen beagles being treated in Orlando after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been given names for the very first time in their lives. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared an update on the pups that they helped rescue over the...
