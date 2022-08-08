ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

WAFB

3 LSU football players graduate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU reported three football players - defensive end Ali Gaye, wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, and tight end Nick Storz - earned college degrees on Friday, Aug. 12. Gaye and Jenkins both graduated with degrees in interdisciplinary studies. Storz earned his Master’s in Business Administration.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern’s front 7 looks to carry Jags defensively

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While Southern’s secondary remains a question mark, there isn’t much doubt in the front seven for the Jags, as the linebackers and defensive line are expected to carry the Blue and Gold defense. Former Prairie View defensive lineman Jason Dumas adds more juice...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Private Redhawks

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp sent the crew on a trip on Friday, Aug. 12, to Central Private, where a longtime Parkview Baptist assistant coach is now taking over the Redhawk program. BJ Wilson had been on the Parkview staff since 2008, before making his way to Central...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Christian

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp is hitting its final stretch of schools with a visit with the Lions of Ascension Christian on Thursday, Aug. 11. Head coach Josh Puryear was away from the team for roughly three months until just recently because he is in the reserve with the Coast Guard and was participating in training in Charleston, SC.
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Sharks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the home stretch of Sportsline Summer Camp with scrimmages coming up soon but visits continue with a stop at Mentorship Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Sharks are led by Keith Woods and it’s not exactly a back-to-the-drawing board scenario but his team...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Iberville Parish school year in full swing

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Fall semester is in full swing for pretty much all K-12 students and teachers in Baton Rouge. Our back-to-school series continues Friday, August 12 as we round out the week in Iberville Parish. You can learn more information about the school year here.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Big year ahead for West Baton Rouge Schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students, teachers and many of you parents are still adjusting to the new school schedule this week. The same goes for leaders in West Baton Rouge Schools, who are welcoming students as Superintendent Wes Watts retires. David Corona will be the interim superintendent for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Good rain chances continue but drier weather in sight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical moisture lifting inland from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to another day of fairly widespread showers and t-storms. Rain chances will run 70% to 80% today, with highs again being held down in the upper 80s by the cloud cover and rainfall. We’re...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Flood threat continues into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deep tropical moisture is forecast to remain over top of the Baton Rouge metro area through at least Saturday. This will cause a continuation of the nuisance-type flood threat for the area through at least Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the area under...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Exxon to conduct emergency training

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Exxon Mobil refinery has plans to conduct an emergency response training on Tuesday, August 9. The company said neighbors in the area may notice loud noises coming from the refinery and a spike in activity. Exxon Mobil has not said what time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
JACKSON, MS
WAFB

Downtown BR developments discussed during meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Downtown Development District addressed parking meters, new housing, and other new developments during its meeting on Tuesday, August 9. Leaders said they have purchased several new parking meters that will arrive in downtown between August and September. The meters will accept coins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

