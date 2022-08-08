Read full article on original website
Botanica to Open on North Park’s University Avenue in Late Summer 2022
San Diego’s Be Saha Hospitality Group announced its newest concept opening this summer: Botanica, an art-forward cocktail bar from the team behind Tahona and Wormwood. Planned to open at the end of summer in the heart of North Park at 3139 University Avenue, Botanica will bring an immersive drinking and social experience to San Diego through its focus on botanical spirits and simultaneously supporting emerging artists, displaying and acting as a marketplace for non-fungible tokes (NFT) art.
Mission Hills Artist Wins Third Place
Kirby Kendrick, an artist and resident of Mission Hills, San Diego, California, has won the third-place award in the highly competitive July 2022 San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) Member’s exhibition Illumination 2.0, an in-gallery show of the SDWS at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station. Kendrick’s painting titled Manet: It’s an Outrage! was selected by prominent local artist Geoff Allen for this honor, out of over 200 entries. Allen said of the painting, “There is an overall unity of the application and the pattern. They are all sort of intertwined to make an overall feeling of an explosion of color, energy, and pattern.”
San Diego Automotive Museum holds New Exhibit, “Cars with Character”
The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego’s premier transportation museum, will be premiering a new exhibit “Cars with Character” through Sunday, September 25. Cars and motorcycles on display play many roles in TV and film, acting as characters, settings, plot devices, or backgrounds. This exhibit showcases the distinct looks and abilities of an amazing variety of cars that are used in films and TV.
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center to Host 43rd Annual Haute with Heart Fashion Show
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host its 43rd Annual Haute with Heart Fashion Show from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, August 13. This year’s theme is “Age of New Beginnings” and will take place at the organization’s main campus in El Cajon, located at 2119 East Madison Ave. El Cajon, CA 92019.
Bazaar del Mundo’s Latin American Festival & Mata Ortiz Pottery Market in Old Town
Artists hailing from all over Latin America will convene at Old Town’s iconic Bazaar del Mundo to create one of the nation’s largest collections of genuine Latin American folk art. The annual Latin American Festival & Mata Ortiz Pottery Market will be in full swing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6; and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 at 4133 Taylor Street in Old Town San Diego.
No Longer America’s Finest City?
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
The Old Globe
The Old Globe has announced the cast and creative team for William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Globe Resident Artist Patricia McGregor, who was recently named artistic director of New York Theatre Workshop, directs a cast of 20. The Bard’s beloved comedy is the concluding production of the Globe’s 2022 Summer Shakespeare Festival under the stars in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will run through September 4, 2022, with the opening on Saturday, August 6.
13th Annual TwainFest at Heritage County Park in Old Town San Diego
WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitmentto inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience – announced the 13th Annual TwainFest. Twainfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, August in Heritage County Park, 2455 Heritage Park Row in Old Town. There is a limited capacity – so reservations are required for your free entry. Learn more at www.writeoutloudsd/twainfest/
