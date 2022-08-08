Kirby Kendrick, an artist and resident of Mission Hills, San Diego, California, has won the third-place award in the highly competitive July 2022 San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) Member’s exhibition Illumination 2.0, an in-gallery show of the SDWS at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station. Kendrick’s painting titled Manet: It’s an Outrage! was selected by prominent local artist Geoff Allen for this honor, out of over 200 entries. Allen said of the painting, “There is an overall unity of the application and the pattern. They are all sort of intertwined to make an overall feeling of an explosion of color, energy, and pattern.”

