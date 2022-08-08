Read full article on original website
Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman hitting sixth for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Edman will operate second base after Nolan Gorman was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Edman to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Gomes will catch for left-hander Justin Steele on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and the Nationals. Willson Contreras moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting third on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Andrew Benintendi moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points...
Houston's Chas McCormick batting seventh on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McCormick will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Aledmys Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. James McCann moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 7.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon will start behind the plate after Gary Sanchez was kept on the bench versus lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Leon to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk not in Rockies' lineup Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is being replaced in right field by Charlie Blackmon versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 378 plate appearances this season, Grichuk has a .268 batting average with a .739 OPS, 12 home runs,...
Dodger starting Chris Taylor in left field on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will operate in left field after Joey Gallo was rested versus Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Marlins position Lewin Diaz at first base on Wednesday
Miami Marlins first baseman Lewin Diaz is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will operate first base after Jesus Aguilar was kept on the bench versus Philadelphia right-hander Noah Syndergaard. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz sitting for Astros on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Chas McCormick starting in left field. McCormick will bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project McCormick for 12.8...
numberfire.com
Giants' Wilmer Flores batting second on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Brandon Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 11.3 FanDuel...
Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mejia will catch for left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Christian Bethancourt returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mejia for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.2...
numberfire.com
Oneil Cruz sitting for Pirates on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tucupita Marcano starting in center field. Marcano will bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting fifth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Santana will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 8.2 FanDuel points...
Royals position Kyle Isbel in right field on Friday night
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel will man right field after Nate Eaton was rested at home versus Dodgers' right-hander Tony Gonsolin. numberFire's models project Isbel to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yan Gomes catching for left-hander Justin Steele. Gomes will bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson hitting fifth in St. Louis' Thursday lineup against Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800;
numberfire.com
Astros starting Christian Vazquez at catcher on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will catch on Friday night after Martin Maldonado was rested at home. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
