At the southeastern edge of Balboa Park, Golden Hill Park doesn't usually get the same polishing as the adjacent golf course and other more popular facets of the city's "gem." It's still nice, no doubt, but in our 18 years living in the neighborhood we've known it to be a bit scruffy, especially the winding slope of 26th Street, where trash collects from homeless encampments and shriveled weeds cling to dusty ground.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO