Dane Daniels
2d ago
We held out as long as we could. We got an 8 year reprieve when Filner got canned. But the progressive have taken over and it’s all down hill from here. SD will join the ranks of the other west coast one party socialist cities.
Bart Simpson
1d ago
You local governments won't be doing anything to "fix" the homeless problem. it is no coincidence that this is becoming epidemic in several major cities across the nation. It is deliberate and you will eventually realize this is only the beginning.
concerned_citizen
2d ago
The issue is bigger than our politicians. At this point we need a complete systematic governmental change that has nothing to do with left/ right wing fanatics. A sweeping change we are no where close to and that’s why things will only get worse.
It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
heritagedaily.com
Who was Delfina Cuero?
In 1968, Florence Connolly Shipek, an anthropologist and professor of American Indian History, published a book called “Delfina Cuero: Her Autobiography-An Account of her Last Years and Her Ethnobotanic Contributions.” The purpose of this book was to ‘prove’ the American citizenship of Delfina. Delfina Cuero was...
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
Four Vista Sheriff’s deputies will begin patrolling downtown on bicycles on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Four more are expected to be added in November. The deputies will patrol the area to create a more visible presence for downtown visitors and businesses. Last Movie in the Park For the Summer...
sandiegomagazine.com
This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award
It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
Work begins on outdoor dining area of Paradisaea restaurant in 'Piano Building,' but councilman isn't pleased
Work has begun on the outdoor dining area of the planned Paradisaea restaurant in Bird Rock, with some claiming there was insufficient communication about it.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
kusi.com
You can say ‘I Do’ after dark at the San Diego County Clerks
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Clerks Office is offering a new “Summer Love After Hours” which expands evening wedding appointments and ceremonies. Jordan Marks, Chief Deputy Assessor/ Taxpayer Advocate, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the new hours.
San Diego weekly Reader
Golden Hill finally gets attention
At the southeastern edge of Balboa Park, Golden Hill Park doesn't usually get the same polishing as the adjacent golf course and other more popular facets of the city's "gem." It's still nice, no doubt, but in our 18 years living in the neighborhood we've known it to be a bit scruffy, especially the winding slope of 26th Street, where trash collects from homeless encampments and shriveled weeds cling to dusty ground.
San Diegans need to make over $166K salary to afford a house in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Americans know that homes across the county are expensive, but a new study shows just how out of reach houses are in San Diego County. According to Visual Capitalist, San Diego is the third most expensive city when it comes to purchasing a home. With a...
kusi.com
Chairman Daniel Salgado discusses how Prop. 27 would harm local casinos
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman Daniel Salgado of the Cahuilla Band of Indians talked to Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about how Prop. 27 could harm San Diego’s local casinos. Prop. 27 would allow Californians to bet on sports and other competitions online, but...
coolsandiegosights.com
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
News 8 KFMB
Chula Vista hosting its 25th Annual Lemon Festival
Dominic Li Mandri, Catt Fields White and Lance Rogers talked about the festival. What people can expect, the entertainment and what makes it special.
Community plan draft shows aerial skyways, urban development in Mira Mesa
A long-term Mira Mesa Community Plan Draft proposes the future of the San Diego neighborhood for the next 20 to 30 years.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opening El Cajon Bakery
Popular Dessert Shop Bringing Everything from Bundtinis to Bundtlets to Rancho San Diego
Already a Mess, Chula Vista’s ‘Capricious’ Cannabis Permit Process Scrambled Even More by Court Ruling
An appellate court is forcing the city of Chula Vista to keep a cannabis company in the running for a license to operate in the city. One problem, though, is the city has no licenses left to hand out. The case has brought attention to the allegedly petty and arbitrary...
presidiosentinel.com
San Diego Automotive Museum holds New Exhibit, “Cars with Character”
The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego’s premier transportation museum, will be premiering a new exhibit “Cars with Character” through Sunday, September 25. Cars and motorcycles on display play many roles in TV and film, acting as characters, settings, plot devices, or backgrounds. This exhibit showcases the distinct looks and abilities of an amazing variety of cars that are used in films and TV.
South of Nick’s Heading to One Paseo
Nick’s Restaurant Opening Sister Restaurant Next Door in Del Mar
theregistrysocal.com
Champion Pays $12.7MM for Former Fraternity House at SDSU, Plans to Redevelop as 226-Bed Student Housing Project
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has acquired a former fraternity house adjacent to San Diego State University and located at 5505-25 Lindo Paseo in San Diego for $12.7 million. The property, which will be rebranded as Victory at SDSU, is the company’s first student-housing property in San Diego. However, Champion is no stranger to the market having developed a half dozen properties in San Diego spanning two decades including the Gaslamp City Square project adjacent to Petco Park.
Opinion: Sheriff Hopeful Hemmerling Unfit for Office with Transphobic Stance
John Hemmerling announced in May that he had retired immediately as head prosecutor of the criminal justice division in San Diego’s City Attorney’s Office. He abruptly resigned the day after The San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board rescinded its endorsement of him in the San Diego Sheriff race over controversial remarks he had made about transgender women at an April town hall meeting in Ramona.
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
