DANBURY — A local woman was cited after police said she drove the wrong way and crashed on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. State police said the 46-year-old driver and her 38-year-old passenger, both from Danbury, walked away unscathed from the single-vehicle crash, which happened less than a mile east of Exit 6 on the westbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO