California State

NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
CT man who bought house from alleged bogus owner recounts incredible story

NEWTOWN — The uninhabited home along the shoreline of Lake Zoar piqued Eugene Tortorici’s interest. The self-described entrepreneur had wanted to purchase property along the lake, a reservoir on the Housatonic River that snakes through four towns in lower Connecticut. Tortorici saw the waterfront property, located down a...
NEWTOWN, CT
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
WILTON, CT
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes on I-84 Danbury, no one injured

DANBURY — A local woman was cited after police said she drove the wrong way and crashed on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. State police said the 46-year-old driver and her 38-year-old passenger, both from Danbury, walked away unscathed from the single-vehicle crash, which happened less than a mile east of Exit 6 on the westbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m.
DANBURY, CT

