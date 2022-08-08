Read full article on original website
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Algae bloom brings health advisory for Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho health officials are warning people to be careful when around Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene. Recent water samples from the lake showed cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom (HAB) or blue-green algae, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!)
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!) Recently moved into a home in North Spokane and we've been having an issue with a loud external rumble / humming noise that goes on for several days straight. The noise appears to be a low frequency noise similar to that of a loud compressor with the youngest here stating it "sounds like a motorcycle is in the house." I was initially directed to call the police and make a formal noise complaint and was told they'd help me investigate but after a month and a half of calls/complaints/and paperwork they've never even bothered showing up! Rather frustrated I'm seeking any sort of help to try and track and solve this issue. Many in the neighborhood are suffering from the disturbance this noise causes and I'm sure many others beyond the block are as well. First some quick clarifications, the sound isn't coming from in the house as others on the block can hear it and it can be heard outside much louder than in the home, the sound has a clear direction (south of our position, I'll clarify later in this post), and it's not caused by traffic as it doesn't have the variance traffic/motor noise causes and is far to consistent/constant to be passing vehicles (especially as the sounds keeps its properties in both day and night, no matter the traffic volume). Location : To not give my exact location away (this is a public account) I'll be using the crossway of Lincoln Rd and N Standard St as my 'reference' point. This position is a bit away from the busy street but close enough it should be easy to visualize the location. Investigation so far : From that reference point (Lincoln Rd and N Standard St) the sound is rather loud and clearly discernable from other noises in the environment, however a distinct direction is hard to make out. Moving about .6 to .7 miles north of this point and I'm unable to discern the noise anymore, same with heading far enough West tho I didn't record the exact distance it became inaudible because the traffic from Division made discerning the noise rather difficult when loud vehicles were passing (tho it felt about the same if not slightly less). In contrast tho heading south .6-ish miles and the noise was still clearly audible and could easily be discerned from other sounds. Originally I had planned to walk in various direction to try and get a parameter of the sound however the loud humming / rumble noise covers a much larger area than I had originally anticipated and I haven't yet extended beyond this. Originally we thought it may be coming from a faulty vent/compressor system in the nearby strip mall (and still may be) or potentially some sort of piping systems of the near by apartments (Lincoln Village Apartments) but I haven't been able to confirm this in any way. I've already tried contacting Spokane City Code Enforcement but they've been extremely slow and it sounds like they won't actually do any investigating on their own outside specific complaints meaning I need to find what's causing the noise with certainty before I can actually advance and get this issue resolved. If anyone has any info / advice / follow ups or would be willing to help in any way please let me know! This sound has been extremely distressing to several people in the family and I'm sure we're not alone. With how useless the local police and enforcement has been on this issue I can't imagine I'm the first person to complain, this issue needs to be elevated and solved! EDIT : https://preview.redd.it/sc07m8ckuvg91.png?width=561&format=png&auto=webp&s=0976f71290aac24956085770261eaac5358c7a61 Spectral Frequency Display of the noise making inside my home (small spike on the right is me clicking to end the audio capture). Sadly my set-up won't capture below 36hz so it doesn't show it as clearly as more high-end professional hardware but is enough to show how aggressive the noise is. To explain to those unaware, the main bulk of the sound is reaching 30+ dba at the 100hz and below range, with a small tapper off above it up-to 600hz. This is defined as a low frequency noise but is certainly loud enough for anyone without severe hearing damage to discern. (note : Noise around 1k range is a PC fan, I'd capture a compare to when the noise is and isn't happening but it's happening right now so... yeah, can't really do that at the moment >.<) ​ EDIT 2 : Recorded a video with my phone out in-front of my house that displays the rumbling noise I'm talking about. Since it's day time there's still traffic noise which kinda muddies it but hopefully it gets the point across. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e\_dx2\_SM](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e_dx2_SM)from SpiritShard.
Woman’s body found in parked truck in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman’s body was found inside a parked truck in downtown Spokane Friday. Spokane Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen around 8 a.m. The car was parked near 2nd and State. Police did not provide any other information about the investigation. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
Dive teams recover body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. The recovery comes a day after a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be a body submerged downstream of W. Rifle Club Road. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has the person’s remains and will work with Major Crimes Detectives...
Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment
PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
'People are broken': Avondale community devasted after Dale the duck passing
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Members of Avondale Golf Course frequently enjoy sightings of the local wildlife, from birds to deer to muskrats. But Dale the duck was special. For years, the black Cayuga duck was Avondale’s unofficial mascot, beloved by golfers and staff alike. A group of four...
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
Annoying Habit Needs to be Enforced Better on NW Beaches
I grew up going to the beaches in the great northwest. My Grandparents were from the Oregon coast so my family went there very often while I was growing up. I was mainly raised in eastern Washington around Spokane where we usually went to Priest lake, Coeur d'alene lake, Lake Roosevelt, or any of the rivers in the surrounding area. There has always been one thing that has got my goat, but that "thing" seems to have gotten worse over the years.
Young heroes save two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Garrett Leonard heard someone was in trouble just off the dock at North Idaho College, he ran to help. He looked into the clear waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene and saw a motionless body about 12 feet down at the bottom, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens
SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
Driver arrested for vehicular assault following crash on Bruce and Peone that sent one to hospital
On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:05 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road. Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene, contacted the two drivers, and...
Severe thunderstorms are on the way. Track them with the 4 News Now weather app
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for another round of severe thunderstorms heading into the weekend. Stay up to date on the latest forecast by downloading the 4 News Now Weather App. Our app will tell you when lightning has been detected within 15 miles of your...
Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
Four suspects in Coeur d'Alene hate group arrests expected to appear in court on Monday for their arraignment
14 of the 31 men arrested already have trial dates scheduled. The first two trials are expected to begin on Sep. 19.
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
