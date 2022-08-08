Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!) Recently moved into a home in North Spokane and we've been having an issue with a loud external rumble / humming noise that goes on for several days straight. The noise appears to be a low frequency noise similar to that of a loud compressor with the youngest here stating it "sounds like a motorcycle is in the house." I was initially directed to call the police and make a formal noise complaint and was told they'd help me investigate but after a month and a half of calls/complaints/and paperwork they've never even bothered showing up! Rather frustrated I'm seeking any sort of help to try and track and solve this issue. Many in the neighborhood are suffering from the disturbance this noise causes and I'm sure many others beyond the block are as well. First some quick clarifications, the sound isn't coming from in the house as others on the block can hear it and it can be heard outside much louder than in the home, the sound has a clear direction (south of our position, I'll clarify later in this post), and it's not caused by traffic as it doesn't have the variance traffic/motor noise causes and is far to consistent/constant to be passing vehicles (especially as the sounds keeps its properties in both day and night, no matter the traffic volume). Location : To not give my exact location away (this is a public account) I'll be using the crossway of Lincoln Rd and N Standard St as my 'reference' point. This position is a bit away from the busy street but close enough it should be easy to visualize the location. Investigation so far : From that reference point (Lincoln Rd and N Standard St) the sound is rather loud and clearly discernable from other noises in the environment, however a distinct direction is hard to make out. Moving about .6 to .7 miles north of this point and I'm unable to discern the noise anymore, same with heading far enough West tho I didn't record the exact distance it became inaudible because the traffic from Division made discerning the noise rather difficult when loud vehicles were passing (tho it felt about the same if not slightly less). In contrast tho heading south .6-ish miles and the noise was still clearly audible and could easily be discerned from other sounds. Originally I had planned to walk in various direction to try and get a parameter of the sound however the loud humming / rumble noise covers a much larger area than I had originally anticipated and I haven't yet extended beyond this. Originally we thought it may be coming from a faulty vent/compressor system in the nearby strip mall (and still may be) or potentially some sort of piping systems of the near by apartments (Lincoln Village Apartments) but I haven't been able to confirm this in any way. I've already tried contacting Spokane City Code Enforcement but they've been extremely slow and it sounds like they won't actually do any investigating on their own outside specific complaints meaning I need to find what's causing the noise with certainty before I can actually advance and get this issue resolved. If anyone has any info / advice / follow ups or would be willing to help in any way please let me know! This sound has been extremely distressing to several people in the family and I'm sure we're not alone. With how useless the local police and enforcement has been on this issue I can't imagine I'm the first person to complain, this issue needs to be elevated and solved! EDIT : https://preview.redd.it/sc07m8ckuvg91.png?width=561&format=png&auto=webp&s=0976f71290aac24956085770261eaac5358c7a61 Spectral Frequency Display of the noise making inside my home (small spike on the right is me clicking to end the audio capture). Sadly my set-up won't capture below 36hz so it doesn't show it as clearly as more high-end professional hardware but is enough to show how aggressive the noise is. To explain to those unaware, the main bulk of the sound is reaching 30+ dba at the 100hz and below range, with a small tapper off above it up-to 600hz. This is defined as a low frequency noise but is certainly loud enough for anyone without severe hearing damage to discern. (note : Noise around 1k range is a PC fan, I'd capture a compare to when the noise is and isn't happening but it's happening right now so... yeah, can't really do that at the moment >.<) ​ EDIT 2 : Recorded a video with my phone out in-front of my house that displays the rumbling noise I'm talking about. Since it's day time there's still traffic noise which kinda muddies it but hopefully it gets the point across. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e\_dx2\_SM](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e_dx2_SM)from SpiritShard.

