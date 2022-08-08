ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Anne Heche Under Investigation for DUI, Hit-and-Run for Car Crash That Left Her in Critical Condition

Anne Heche is under investigation by the LAPD for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run, in relation to the fiery car crash that left her hospitalized and in critical condition. LAPD officials told ET on Monday that investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on Friday, the day of the crash, and are investigating what role drugs or alcohol may have played in the frightening collision.
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House

Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
Husband whose wife and two sons, 4 and 1, were shot dead at home says his name is being ‘dragged through mud’

A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.It is...
Anne Heche in Stable Condition Following Los Angeles Car Crash, Rep Says

Anne Heche is in stable condition amid her hospitalization following a scary car crash in Los Angeles. A rep for the actress tells ET that the 53-year-old is in stable condition at this time but suffered burns in the crash. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep added.
Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
Anne Heche Reportedly in ‘Extremely Critical Condition’ After Severe Car Crash

Initial reports on the health of actress Anne Heche following her crash were serious, but indicated she was stable. Her representative is painting a different picture. Deadline reported that a rep for Heche is now saying that the actress is in “extreme critical condition.” The actress was involved in a major auto crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood late last week.
Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor

While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
