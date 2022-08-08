Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Under Investigation for DUI, Hit-and-Run for Car Crash That Left Her in Critical Condition
Anne Heche is under investigation by the LAPD for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run, in relation to the fiery car crash that left her hospitalized and in critical condition. LAPD officials told ET on Monday that investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on Friday, the day of the crash, and are investigating what role drugs or alcohol may have played in the frightening collision.
People
Anne Heche Is in a Coma and 'Has Not Regained Consciousness' Since L.A. Car Crash: Rep
Anne Heche's condition has not improved in the days following her fiery Los Angeles car crash. A rep for the Emmy winner, 53, said in a statement to PEOPLE that Heche is now in "critical condition" at the hospital. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns...
Alec Baldwin slammed for support of Anne Heche after alleged drunken driving crash
Alec Baldwin, along with other celebrities, is being criticized for sending support to actress Anne Heche, who crashed into a house Friday, causing a fire. Critics slammed the stars sending their thoughts as speculation grew that Heche was driving while drunk.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in harrowing letters from behind bars
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in sick letters from his prison cell in Wisconsin. The murderer, 37, is currently serving five life sentences for killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Bella, four, and Celeste, three. The killer opened up about his crimes in...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House
Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
Husband whose wife and two sons, 4 and 1, were shot dead at home says his name is being ‘dragged through mud’
A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.It is...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche in Stable Condition Following Los Angeles Car Crash, Rep Says
Anne Heche is in stable condition amid her hospitalization following a scary car crash in Los Angeles. A rep for the actress tells ET that the 53-year-old is in stable condition at this time but suffered burns in the crash. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep added.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash
Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
People
Owner of Home Ruined in Anne Heche Crash Recalls First Visit to Wreck: 'Nothing Could Have Prepared Me'
The owner of the home that became engulfed in flames after Anne Heche's recent car crash is speaking out. Jennifer Durand — the owner of the Mar Vista house that Heche, 53, crashed into last week — tells PEOPLE that she initially learned about the incident through the home's current tenant, Lynne Mishele.
Father, 3 Children Under Age 7 Found Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide: Police
The man reportedly left his home with the children after making several threatening remarks, hours before all four were found dead.
Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered broken back after plane landed so hard she 'thought the plane had crashed'
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing in California, when the plane hit the runway so hard she thought it had crashed. The woman, who was not named in the investigation, was seated in the aft jump...
Anne Heche Reportedly in ‘Extremely Critical Condition’ After Severe Car Crash
Initial reports on the health of actress Anne Heche following her crash were serious, but indicated she was stable. Her representative is painting a different picture. Deadline reported that a rep for Heche is now saying that the actress is in “extreme critical condition.” The actress was involved in a major auto crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood late last week.
Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash
Anne Heche has a “long recovery ahead” following her car crash that left her vehicle… The post Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash appeared first on Outsider.
insideedition.com
Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor
While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
Shock over 15-year-old boy found with fatal injuries near a children’s playground
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death near a children’s playground, it has emerged on Monday, August 8. The English teen was killed just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, on Highbury Fields in the Islington district of north London, in the United Kingdom. On the following morning,...
