Sylacauga, AL

Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
City
Sylacauga, AL
Local
Alabama Business
CBS 42

City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet The Hollywood Actress in Support of Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy

Not many local fashion shows can draw the likes of LisaRaye McCoy, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Chicago, Illinois. Then again, not many people can draw a crowd like Donna Dukes, founder and executive director of Maranathan Academy. Last month, nearly 100 city officials and citizens from Birmingham and the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
AL.com

Alanis Morissette to make rare concert appearance in Alabama

Alanis Morissette hasn’t played many concerts in Alabama over the years, but the “Jagged Little Pill” creator is set to perform here next month. Morissette, 48, has scheduled an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 16 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga High School auditorium experiencing issues with stage’s curtain rigging system

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Recently, a discovery was made at the Sylacauga High School’s (SHS) auditorium that brought the safety of the stage area into question. The cyclorama (CYC) curtain railing was damaged in some capacity not long ago, and it has been determined that a safety assessment crew is needed to check out the issue and see what needs to be done.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Refined To Go moves to new location

HELENA – Fans of Helena’s Refined To Go will be thrilled to know there is now more space to enjoy the recipes of owner and chef James Washington. The business recently moved locations to the former Beignets & Lattes spot located almost next door to Refined’s old location.
HELENA, AL
AdWeek

WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 of the tastiest restaurants to grab a bite in Pelham

It’s no secret that Bham Now loves to find the tastiest, local spots around town. So, we decided to round up seven of our favorite restaurants in Pelham with the best food. Keep reading to find your new go-to spot. 1. Bevelle’s Family Cafe. If you’re from Alabama,...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
ALABASTER, AL

