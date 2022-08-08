Read full article on original website
Related
Bham Now
20 new & coming soon home listings across Birmingham—August 12-14
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 20 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
Bham Now
5 things to love about SanPeggio’s Pizza—NEW locations coming to Homewood, 280 + Five Points
Here at Bham Now, we are always on the hunt for the best restaurants in town and SanPeggio’s is definitely on our list. Read on for all the reasons we love it, from the amazing pizza (including gluten-free and vegan options) to the local owners and sweet desserts. 1....
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
Bham Now
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Hollywood Actress in Support of Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy
Not many local fashion shows can draw the likes of LisaRaye McCoy, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Chicago, Illinois. Then again, not many people can draw a crowd like Donna Dukes, founder and executive director of Maranathan Academy. Last month, nearly 100 city officials and citizens from Birmingham and the...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alanis Morissette to make rare concert appearance in Alabama
Alanis Morissette hasn’t played many concerts in Alabama over the years, but the “Jagged Little Pill” creator is set to perform here next month. Morissette, 48, has scheduled an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 16 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, promoter Red Mountain Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
wvtm13.com
Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen: Photos of every winner since 2003
Hailey Adams of Birmingham is in Texas this week, competing for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Adams, who was crowned Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2022 in March, is one of 51 young women competing for the national crown. The title comes with scholarship money, as well as a yearlong reign.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga High School auditorium experiencing issues with stage’s curtain rigging system
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Recently, a discovery was made at the Sylacauga High School’s (SHS) auditorium that brought the safety of the stage area into question. The cyclorama (CYC) curtain railing was damaged in some capacity not long ago, and it has been determined that a safety assessment crew is needed to check out the issue and see what needs to be done.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Eagles coming to Birmingham November 21
The stop is part of their Hotel California 2022 Tour. The band will play their 'Hotel California' album in its entirety alongside an orchestra and choir, followed by a full set of their greatest hits.
Shelby Reporter
Refined To Go moves to new location
HELENA – Fans of Helena’s Refined To Go will be thrilled to know there is now more space to enjoy the recipes of owner and chef James Washington. The business recently moved locations to the former Beignets & Lattes spot located almost next door to Refined’s old location.
AdWeek
WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
Bham Now
7 of the tastiest restaurants to grab a bite in Pelham
It’s no secret that Bham Now loves to find the tastiest, local spots around town. So, we decided to round up seven of our favorite restaurants in Pelham with the best food. Keep reading to find your new go-to spot. 1. Bevelle’s Family Cafe. If you’re from Alabama,...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
wbrc.com
Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
Comments / 0