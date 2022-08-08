AHRENSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- xSuite Group, a leading provider of software applications in the field of accounts payable invoice automation (“APIA”), has gained a new investor. 3i Group plc (“3i”) is an international investment management company that specializes in helping medium-sized enterprises internationalize and tap into new markets. 3i will invest alongside the previous owners, funds advised by Pinova Capital GmbH (“PINOVA”) and the management team, who are reinvesting in the business as minority shareholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005404/en/ From left to right: Michael Specht (3i), Matthias Lemenkühler (xSuite), Ulf von Haacke (3i), Richard Nagorny (xSuite), Thomas Radestock (xSuite) and Andreas Nowottka (xSuite). Photo: xSuite Group

