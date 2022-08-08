Read full article on original website
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors.
CNBC
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee steps down in abrupt early departure
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that Chief Executive Kewsong Lee, 56, has stepped down with immediate effect. The announcement comes months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract. The firm, which reported earnings two weeks ago without flagging potential leadership changes, said Lee had also...
xSuite Group Continues on Its Trajectory of Growth, With 3i as a New Shareholder
AHRENSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- xSuite Group, a leading provider of software applications in the field of accounts payable invoice automation (“APIA”), has gained a new investor. 3i Group plc (“3i”) is an international investment management company that specializes in helping medium-sized enterprises internationalize and tap into new markets. 3i will invest alongside the previous owners, funds advised by Pinova Capital GmbH (“PINOVA”) and the management team, who are reinvesting in the business as minority shareholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005404/en/ From left to right: Michael Specht (3i), Matthias Lemenkühler (xSuite), Ulf von Haacke (3i), Richard Nagorny (xSuite), Thomas Radestock (xSuite) and Andreas Nowottka (xSuite). Photo: xSuite Group
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everbridge to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) in Boston, Massachusetts.
Executives Are Fleeing Competitors To Join Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF has revealed three new hires are joining the company's executive leadership team this month. Ed Kremer will join as chief financial officer, Camilo Lyon was named chief investment officer, and Mitch Hara will be chief strategy officer, a new role at the company. Kremer and Lyon will begin August 8 and Hara joined effective August 3.
pulse2.com
Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Clover Health Investments (CLOV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. For the full-year 2022, Clover Health is reaffirming its previously provided guidance and commentary:. — Insurance membership is expected to...
