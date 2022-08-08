Read full article on original website
Jim Amos
4d ago
Nor should they. There are plenty of jobs out there. Get them off I’ll the social programs and if they can’t find them a job the public bathrooms need cleaning, the sewers need cleaning along with the gutters. Make them work for their monies you will be shocked how quickly they get off the dole and into a job
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova manufacturing company enthused by passing of CHIPS and Science Act
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Before its products and tools are shipped around the country – including to companies within the semiconductor chip industry – Tri Tool Technologies’ products are designed and built at the company’s Rancho Cordova facility. Chris Belle, CEO of Tri Tool, said...
California needs to come together on homelessness
It is time for government at all levels to step up and create a statewide system to address homelessness.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Officials reveal the reason for the strange taste in California’s tap water
Many California residents have discovered a strange taste in their tap water this summer, many believe the water has been mixed with some substances and wonder if it’s safe to drink it.
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
This Was The Deadliest Earthquake In California History
It created $524 million in property damage throughout the state.
KTLA.com
Kids, enjoy the extra sleep; California schools are starting later this year
Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, requires most public secondary schools to start later in the day: no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Senator proposes families receive hundreds each month
photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) How would an additional $300 dollars per month for each child you have sound to you right now? That would mean up to $3,600 per year per child. And that's exactly what Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont proposed recently on the senate floor.
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
sjvsun.com
Rural Calif. is helping reach Newsom’s green goals. Now, he wants an end-run around them.
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
Study: Central Valley one of the most competitive rental markets in California
While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat.
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
SFGate
Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
SFGate
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
KTVU FOX 2
This is how long it takes to go broke in California
LOS ANGELES - How much money do you have saved in your bank account? Would it be enough to keep you afloat if you were out of a job?. If your answer was no, we hope you aren't living in California, where unsurprisingly your dollar won't go too far for too long.
Tehechapi News
6 inmates injured in riot at California Correctional Institution
Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday after a riot broke out on a yard at California Correctional Institution, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No staff members were hurt in the incident that began at 10:37 a.m. CDCR officials said chemical agents and less-lethal...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
