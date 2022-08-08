ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jim Amos
4d ago

Nor should they. There are plenty of jobs out there. Get them off I’ll the social programs and if they can’t find them a job the public bathrooms need cleaning, the sewers need cleaning along with the gutters. Make them work for their monies you will be shocked how quickly they get off the dole and into a job

KRON4 News

VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
KTLA.com

Kids, enjoy the extra sleep; California schools are starting later this year

Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, requires most public secondary schools to start later in the day: no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools.
SFGate

Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
SFGate

Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
KTVU FOX 2

This is how long it takes to go broke in California

LOS ANGELES - How much money do you have saved in your bank account? Would it be enough to keep you afloat if you were out of a job?. If your answer was no, we hope you aren't living in California, where unsurprisingly your dollar won't go too far for too long.
Tehechapi News

6 inmates injured in riot at California Correctional Institution

Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday after a riot broke out on a yard at California Correctional Institution, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No staff members were hurt in the incident that began at 10:37 a.m. CDCR officials said chemical agents and less-lethal...
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
