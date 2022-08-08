ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech using some COVID-19 protocols to counter Monkeypox threat

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
With the fall semester set to begin Aug. 25 at Texas Tech as cases of Monkeypox virus continues to spread across the state and country, the university has taken precaution aimed at ensuring the safety of students and the community.

Allison Hirth, senior director for marketing and communications at Tech, said the university is going to continue to practicing the same cleaning and sanitization protocols the university adopted during COVID-19.

For context, prior to the start of the fall semester in 2020, the university announced the Texas Tech Commitment program. Through the commitment, the university outlined its sanitization efforts, which include deep cleaning with hospital grade disinfectant and frequent sanitization of high-touch surfaces.

Hirth also said the university has communications planned to inform the campus community about Monkeypox virus, how its spread, symptoms and the threat it poses.

More: Health department confirms second case of monkeypox in Lubbock

This comes at a time when a second case of Monkeypox was confirmed in Lubbock on Aug. 4. The number of cases in the U.S has grown to over 7,500 cases and over 600 cases in Texas.

Also on Aug. 4, the Biden Administration designated the virus as a public health emergency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus spreads through close contact or intimate contact with an infected individual and can be transmitted through bodily fluids. The virus can also be transmitted through contact with objects that have been touched by an infected individual.

Symptoms of the virus include rash, fever, respiratory infection and exhaustion.

More information can be found on the Lubbock Health Departments website .

Suspected or confirmed Monkeypox cases in Lubbock County can be reported to the health department at 806-775-2935.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech using some COVID-19 protocols to counter Monkeypox threat

