Eugene, OR

KCBY

Police attempting to locate 17-year-old Springfield juvenile

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo was last seen on the evening of August 7, 2022, at 11 p.m. in Springfield, Oregon. Gallardo is believed to have left the residence of their own accord, SPD said. Edgar...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Lane County already reaching double-digits in water-related deaths

Lane County is already reaching double digits in water-related deaths this year and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out safety reminders for people heading out on the water. We visited Fall Creek Lake Friday to find out more. While these Oregon waters are stunning and quite inviting...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg

Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Crews work to extinguish human-caused fire along North Umpqua Highway

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway in Roseburg. DFPA is calling it the Mercantile Fire. The forward spread of...
ROSEBURG, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KCBY

Wildland firefighter dies after being struck by a tree

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 27-year-old Collin Hagan was killed Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, officials said. He was struck by a falling tree before being airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services. EMS personnel on the scene were unable to revive him as he succumbed to his injuries.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Lane County woman celebrates 101st birthday

MARCOLA, Ore. — Five generations of family gathered at Shotgun Creek Park north of Marcola Thursday to celebrate the 101st birthday of Auntie “Vee.”. One of 12 siblings, Viola "Vee" Hileman never thought she'd make it to 101, but she is now the oldest living female in her family.
MARCOLA, OR
KCBY

Water line break on South Hill Drive in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport advised that its Water Department responded to a water line break on South Hill Drive Friday afternoon. "All residents on the uppermost portion of S. Hill Drive will experience water outages until the repair is complete," the City said. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can."
REEDSPORT, OR
KCBY

Oakridge lowers flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The City of Oakridge have lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Collin Hagan, the wildland firefighter who was killed Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire southeast of Oakridge. The flags will fly at half-staff through August 15, city officials said. There is also a...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Inflation making back-to-school budgets tight for local parents

EUGENE, Ore. — After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation driving record high prices for back-to-school supplies. Our news team spoke to parents and an economist at the University of Oregon about why we are seeing these record highs...
LANE COUNTY, OR

