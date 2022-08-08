Read full article on original website
KCBY
Police attempting to locate 17-year-old Springfield juvenile
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo was last seen on the evening of August 7, 2022, at 11 p.m. in Springfield, Oregon. Gallardo is believed to have left the residence of their own accord, SPD said. Edgar...
KCBY
Lane County already reaching double-digits in water-related deaths
Lane County is already reaching double digits in water-related deaths this year and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out safety reminders for people heading out on the water. We visited Fall Creek Lake Friday to find out more. While these Oregon waters are stunning and quite inviting...
KCBY
Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg
Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
KCBY
Crews work to extinguish human-caused fire along North Umpqua Highway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway in Roseburg. DFPA is calling it the Mercantile Fire. The forward spread of...
KCBY
Wildland firefighter dies after being struck by a tree
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 27-year-old Collin Hagan was killed Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, officials said. He was struck by a falling tree before being airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services. EMS personnel on the scene were unable to revive him as he succumbed to his injuries.
KCBY
Fire crews heading to central, southern Oregon ahead of potential wildfires
BEND, Ore. — Fire crews from across Oregon are heading to central and southern Oregon ahead of dangerous fire weather this weekend. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said a task force from Marion County left for Deschutes County on Thursday morning. The resources will be in place ahead...
KCBY
Lane County woman celebrates 101st birthday
MARCOLA, Ore. — Five generations of family gathered at Shotgun Creek Park north of Marcola Thursday to celebrate the 101st birthday of Auntie “Vee.”. One of 12 siblings, Viola "Vee" Hileman never thought she'd make it to 101, but she is now the oldest living female in her family.
KCBY
Water line break on South Hill Drive in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport advised that its Water Department responded to a water line break on South Hill Drive Friday afternoon. "All residents on the uppermost portion of S. Hill Drive will experience water outages until the repair is complete," the City said. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can."
KCBY
Oakridge lowers flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The City of Oakridge have lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Collin Hagan, the wildland firefighter who was killed Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire southeast of Oakridge. The flags will fly at half-staff through August 15, city officials said. There is also a...
KCBY
Inflation making back-to-school budgets tight for local parents
EUGENE, Ore. — After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation driving record high prices for back-to-school supplies. Our news team spoke to parents and an economist at the University of Oregon about why we are seeing these record highs...
