ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Point, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Firefighter killed by falling tree at Big Swamp Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - A 27-year-old firefighter died after being hit by a falling tree Wednesday at the Big Swamp Fire in southwestern Oregon. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan was critically injured around noon Wednesday. Medics performed life-saving efforts, but Hagan died at the scene.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

FIRST ALERT FIRE: Firefighters put out 1/10th acre fire south of Williams

WILLIAMS — Firefighters are currently mopping up a 1/10th of an acre fire that was quickly put out at 1:15 pm on August 11. Oregon Department of Forestry and Williams Rural Fire Protection District sent numerous engines, a water tender and a bulldozer to the scene on the 2400-block of E. Fork road south of Williams.
WILLIAMS, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12

On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagle Point, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Eagle Point, OR
Klamath Falls News

O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Odf
KTVL

Containment on McKinney Fire reaches 75% on Wednesday evening

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Containment on the McKinney Fire, burning in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County, continues to grow. As of Wednesday evening, the Klamath National Forest Service (USFS) said containment has jumped from 60% to 75%. With almost 3,000 fire personnel assigned to the fire, firefighters...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Fatal Crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County

Josephine County, ORE. — On Wednesday August 10th, at about 4:55 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 199, near milepost 6. A preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford-550 pickup, operated by 31-year-old Robert Clair, from Grants Pass, crossed...
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVL

Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Emergency Preparedness Fair planned for August 26

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Jolene Newman, a graduate student intern with Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services, in partnership with local community resources, is holding an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Friday, August 26th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Linman Hall.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
iheart.com

Large Scale Illegal Marijuana Grow Shut Down

On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
KTVL

10,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS — On August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. Law...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Merger of Pacific Crest FCU and Klamath Public Employees FCU announced

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member-owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy