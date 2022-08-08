According to Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell, this year's Unclaimed Checks List includes more than 12 thousand checks totaling about $295,000. "The checks on the list were mailed but never cashed," Russell said. "There are many reasons this occurs, including if the intended recipient moved away and did not leave a forwarding address, put the check away and forgot about it, or more. ... Whether you’re an individual, business, or organization, make sure to view the unclaimed checks list. Our customers are a priority, and I want them to receive the money that is rightfully theirs."

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO