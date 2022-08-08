Read full article on original website
bungalower
Ask Bungalower: What’s being planned for the “old” Winter Park Library building?
“Hey there. What’s happening with the old Winter Park Library building? I haven’t heard much since they opened the new building by the park.”. Winter Park’s City Commission will actually be voting on a proposed plan for the former library building at the upcoming City Commission meeting on Thursday, August 11.
mynews13.com
Indian Harbour Beach approves designated smoking on public beaches and parks
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — A resolution establishing designated smoking areas in municipally controlled beaches and an ordinance establishing fines for violations of rules on smoking is in other public beach areas were approved Tuesday night by the Indian Harbour Beach City Council. What You Need To Know. Designated...
Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
WESH
Winter Springs residents raise concern over Walmart supercenter development
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Most people in Winter Springs have voiced strong concern about the idea of a Walmart supercenter possibly coming to the Tuskawilla area. Things got heated during Monday's council meeting with many saying the entire Walmart plan was hogwash mustered up for people to either be elected or be re-elected.
villages-news.com
PWAC agrees to spend nearly $200,000 for shade structure at recreation center
The Project Wide Advisory Committee has agreed to spend nearly $200,000 for a shade structure at a recreation center in The Villages. PWAC approved a negotiated bid of $198,995 for the concrete-based, wood-frame covered shade pavilion to be constructed at Rohan Recreation Center. Director of Recreation John Rohan, for whom...
villages-news.com
Royal residents take on new adversary after holding off Turnpike threat
With a potential extension of the Florida Turnpike now on hold, Royal residents set their sights Tuesday on a proposed residential development of 527 homes as the latest threat to their historic black community. The Highland Homes family housing project is planned for 157 acres along County Road 229 west...
villages-news.com
Acute need for workforce housing near The Villages clashes with rural way of life
The acute need for workforce housing near The Villages is clashing with the vanishing rural way of life of residents who are already coping with some of the worst traffic in the tri-county area. Massive development on the drawing board for the tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake...
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
Former downtown development titan returns with planned $200M tower
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cameron Kuhn — the real estate developer who built some of downtown Orlando’s signature projects and whose downfall amid debt, lawsuits and foreclosure troubles largely played out in public view — has emerged again in the City Beautiful’s development scene.
villages-news.com
It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood
Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
mynews13.com
Apopka families upset with no bus and questionable walk
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
orangeobserver.com
Do you have unclaimed money?
According to Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell, this year's Unclaimed Checks List includes more than 12 thousand checks totaling about $295,000. "The checks on the list were mailed but never cashed," Russell said. "There are many reasons this occurs, including if the intended recipient moved away and did not leave a forwarding address, put the check away and forgot about it, or more. ... Whether you’re an individual, business, or organization, make sure to view the unclaimed checks list. Our customers are a priority, and I want them to receive the money that is rightfully theirs."
villages-news.com
Guest at hotel in The Villages arrested at Lake Sumter Landing square
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. A cleaning crew member flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and pointed out a suspicious vehicle at a closed business at the square in the wee hours Tuesday, according to an arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
Florida Woman Fined $500 For Giving Lost Dog To Animal Shelter
'I was just trying to be a good citizen.'
villages-news.com
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’
A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
