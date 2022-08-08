ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Anonymous NFL DC: 'Josh Allen is a better version of Lamar Jackson'

By Andrew Kulha
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1WiH_0h9gdAC300
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) at mid-field after a game at New Era Field. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 NFL MVP, so drawing a comparison to him would be a big deal for any quarterback not named Brady, Rodgers, Manning, etc...

For a young, rising superstar quarterback like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, though? Being compared to Jackson, widely considered one of the most explosive and exciting players the NFL Has seen in some time, is a great thing.

Being considered better than him? Well, that is just phenomenal.

That's exactly what one anonymous NFL defensive coordinator thinks about Allen, though. Speaking to The Athletic in an effort to help the website with its 2022 quarterback tier rankings, the following was said about the soon-to-be fifth-year quarterback.

“Josh Allen is a better version of Lamar (Jackson), and I love him as a football player,” a defensive coordinator said. “I still think he is erratic as a thrower and so he doesn’t scare me the same way Rodgers does. But he’s ascending.”

To the anonymous defensive coordinator's point, Allen threw 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season compared to 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions from Rodgers in 2022. With that said, Rodgers is known as one of the most interception-averse quarterbacks of all time and he's a back-to-back MVP with four total under his belt. Few, not named Brady, can compare to the ayahuasca-drinking superstar of the Green Bay Packers.

Allen does have a bigger arm than Rodgers, though, and can run like a dual-threat quarterback at 6-foot-5, 237-pounds. He's also only getting better season after season.

Compared to Jackson, the same things can be said. Allen is much bigger than 6-foot-2, 212-pound Jackson so the injury concerns as a running quarterback aren't there. He's also arguably a more accurate passer, and he proved last season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs that he's able to perform in big moments.

Allen is a "gamer," as they say.

“He has proven that he can handle big moments,” a personnel director said," per The Athletic. “He still throws interceptable balls, but he gives his guys opportunities to make plays, and nine times out of 10, they are making those plays. You can see the maturity. He used to make really egregious throws. It creeps in every now and again, but he is a big-time passer.”

Read this on the web

Comments / 7

YDOUH8NICKGURRS
4d ago

The NFL season will start soon enough. Will theese anonymous people have so much to say after week 10 or 12? Hellif no. They should get all of their talking out now though because Lamar takes no prisoners this year. I'm going to screenshot this for my blog with a time and date stamp so those that attempt to avoid eating crow can have a healthy reminder serving. Dfl

Reply(3)
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Attorney blasts Adam Schefter over Deshaun Watson tweet

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented 24 plaintiffs suing Watson, hit out at the well-known ESPN personality during a Thursday press conference. "We all know about the tweet that was sent out, from a so-called insider, not somebody that’s ever spoken to me — if there’s more of an insider, I don’t know who it is, other than me — but this is the kind of reaction we received," Buzbee said while referencing Schefter, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "These kinds of tweets, this kind of foolishness, is exactly why people do not pursue justice."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Chiefs#American Football#Mvp#The Buffalo Bills#The Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'

Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeking fully-guaranteed deal?

Kyler Murray landed a contract that, in terms of average annual value, eclipses Deshaun Watson‘s. At five years and $230.5M, it is easy to see how Murray’s camp used Watson’s deal to benefit the former No. 1 overall pick. But Murray’s contract, lacking the unique circumstances that drove the Browns into historic financial territory for Watson, is not fully guaranteed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson: 'Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance'

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization of Women, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski all offered reactions to the Monday news that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

38K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy