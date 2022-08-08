Read full article on original website
Native Hawaiian Organizations to Host ‘Walk To The Box’ in Hilo
Several Native Hawaiian organizations are hosting an event in East Hawai‘i to highlight the importance of civic engagement and voter turnout. “Walk To The Box” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along Kamehameha Avenue, near Wailoa River State Recreation Area, in Hilo. The event will begin with sign-waving followed by a series of speeches from event organizers.
Nomi Health Continues to Offer Free COVID Testing on Big Island
A direct health care company continues to provide free COVID-19 testing for Hawai‘i residents at several locations around the Big Island. Nomi Health COVID testing sites and hours include:. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Waiākea Center in Hilo. 5 a.m.-noon Monday...
James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha to Be Closed
The county is notifying the public that a Hilo beach park will be closed this week, and a new parking system will be in place upon its reopening. The Department of Parks and Recreation announces that James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed from Aug. 8-12 for repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas, weather permitting. Every effort will be made to avoid delays in reopening the park.
Officials Working To Address Mountain View Traffic Concerns
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The County and State of Hawaiʻi are working to resolve traffic issues on Highway 11 as the new school year gets underway. (BIVN) – Recent traffic congestion on Highway 11 fronting the Mountain View Elementary School is being addressed through a multi-agency collaboration, County officials say.
2022 Primary Election Draws Near
There’s just three days left until the 2022 primary election, Saturday, Aug. 13. There have been 112,761 ballots issued to Hawai’i County voters this year, and according to the Office of the County Clerk Elections Division website, as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, there have been 29,561 ballots returned. The counts are updated at the end of each workday.
Afroman Coming to Hilo Civic Center September 2
Doors: 4:30 p.m. | Show: 5:30- 10 p.m. We Stranded Records is proud to announce “An Evening with Afroman” on Friday, Sept 2, 2022, at the Hilo Civic Center. Tickets are $70 for General Admission and $100 for Floor. Afroman hit international success with his Platinum song “Because...
UH re-establishing silversword on Maunakea
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS) is partnering with the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) to aid recovery of the highly endangered Maunakea silversword atop Hawaiʻi’s highest mountain. Silversword seeds were sown at the CMS greenhouse at the Halepōhaku mid-level facility in February 2022. The first seedlings emerged in March and were transplanted in June. Currently, there are more than 100 seedlings about 2.5 inches tall in the nursery that, under the close care of CMS staff, will continue to grow until they reach planting size in 2023.
Hawaii County Follows Maui’s Lead, Decides To Ban These Types Of Sunscreens
More areas in Hawaii are banning certain sunscreens when a new law goes into effect later this year. Hawaii County passed a law banning the sale of non-mineral sunscreens. This means sunscreens containing any active ingredient other than titanium dioxide and zinc oxide will be banned from sale on Hawaii Island starting December 1.
Police hold event to promote traffic safety
After many incidents of reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving, the Hawaii Police Department is planning to conduct a sign waiving event.
Waimea’s ‘Waiomina Boot’ Returns Following Face-Lift
A symbol of Waimea’s paniolo heritage has returned. The “Waiomina Boot” once again stands tall in front of KTA at the Waimea Center. It was reinstalled Aug. 4, nearly two months after it was moved to be repaired and redesigned. The sculpture, an 8-foot-tall cowboy boot, was...
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for August 10, 2022
High Temperature In the mid 80s. Kona Low -0.3 feet 08:01 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:23 PM HST. Kawaihae Low -0.2 feet 08:00 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:23 PM HST. cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
Student charged after school threat on Big Island
The Hawaii Island Police Department said Kea'au High School, Kea'au Middle School, Kea'au Elementary School and Ke Kula 'O Nawahiokalani'opu'u Iki Lab Public Charter School are currently on lockdown due to a school threat.
Another open casting call in Hawaii for show starring Jason Momoa
There's another open casting call for an exciting new series starring Jason Momoa, and this time, it's coming to the Big Island.
Police Looking for Wallet Thief Who Racked up Fraudulent Charges
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation, the department stated on Monday, Aug. 7. Police are seeking to identify the man who is wanted for questioning in the theft of a wallet, which was reported stolen on Friday, June 24, while the victim was at a business in the 300 block of E. Makaala Street. The theft resulted in seven fraudulent credit card transactions also on Friday, June 24, at various businesses in Hilo.
Police Looking for Missing Hilo Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Kayzlyn Grammer who was reported as a runaway. Grammer was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo on Friday, Aug. 5 at 4:45 a.m. wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. She...
HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 5, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 5, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Puna teen arrested in connection with threats that forced lockdown at Keaau schools | UPDATE
UPDATE 5:10 p.m. - Authorities have confirmed the suspect to be a 17-year-old male student from Kea'au High School. (Previous reports listed the suspect to be 16-years-old). According to Big Island police, the juvenile suspect was charged Tuesday just after 2:30 p.m. with first-degree terroristic threatening. He was then transferred to the State of Hawai’i Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division and is awaiting transport to the Hawai’i Youth Correctional Facility on Oahu.
Runaway Found, Runs off Again
Hawai’i Island police report that 17-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Mountain View. However, Fleming-White was reported as a runaway again on Friday, Aug. 5, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
Partially-buried body discovered on Big Island
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road off Highway 11, in the Kau District on the southern part of Hawaii Island. The discovery was made on Thursday, July 28, just to the south of the Hawaii...
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
