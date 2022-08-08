ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

3 Keys to Wild Having a Successful 2022-23 Season

As a new season approaches, the Minnesota Wild continue to put the finishing touches on their roster before their first game. The roster isn’t the only thing that requires some changes though, as they’ll need to improve several parts of their game to have a chance at a successful season. They’ve already done some things to hopefully get better, but there’s always more.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success

Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Eyeing Patrick Sharp to Replace Eddie Olczyk in TV Booth

The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing a complete rebuild as an organization. While the reset on the ice is a planned maneuver, impending changes elsewhere are of more of the on-the-fly variety. Longtime TV color analyst Eddie Olczyk made headlines Thursday when he officially took a gig with the Seattle Kraken. According to Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Blackhawks are pursuing another beloved former player, Patrick Sharp, to fill the role.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins

The 26-year-old David Pastrnak is entering the final year of his contract which carries a $6,666,667 salary cap hit. TSN: David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday on David Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins, and a potential contract extension. “Well, certainly discussions are there with respect to getting him...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban

TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Video Proves Mookie Betts Can Succeed In Every Sport

Mookie Betts may be a two-time World Series champion, an All-Star, and a former MVP. But the Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder can give you so much more than just a great performance on the baseball field. He can do a little bit of everything. He can dominate in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

