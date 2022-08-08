ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
The Guardian

When food shortages bite: what to eat and drink in the age of empty shelves

Weather, war and energy prices have put supplies under severe pressure. From British rhubarb to DIY dairy, here are some simple alternatives that could fill the gaps. I — have known about the frailty of the UK’s supply chains for a long time – I first wrote about the problem over a decade ago, and I too survived the great loo roll shortage of 2020. But this spring, I couldn’t get hold of any lettuce – hardly a crisis, except I was writing a book about salad. It wasn’t just one shop – because of strikes in Spain, fuel costs and the weather, none of the supermarkets had any.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Community Policy