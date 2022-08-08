Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
nbc15.com
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
CBS 58
Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
nbc15.com
DHS opens applications for home and community-based service grants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that the first round of applications are open for the home and community-based service grants. The first round of applications includes $30 million in grant funding to help older adults or those who have disabilities live independently in...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin counties see a spike in drug overdoses linked to counterfeit pills
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple counties around the state have issued public health alerts due to a spike in drug overdoses. They include Dane and Columbia counties, where communities have seen more and more people overdosing. Last week, Dane County experienced 7 overdoses in 24 hours. Health officials say...
nbc15.com
Barnes holds rally at Hinchley Dairy Farm
Madison Public Health and Dane County officials are creating awareness on violence prevention. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats at multiple schools, including Memorial High School, over a three-month period beginning in February.
nbc15.com
Rep. Steil, Rock Co. leaders hold roundtable discussion on fighting fentanyl use
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Madison Public Health and Dane County officials are creating awareness on violence prevention. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin counties see spike in overdose deaths
SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son's legacy by granting wishes. When a young boating enthusiast died, a boat race became a memorial, and that memorial became a fundraiser. Updated: 4 hours ago. The vaccine would prepare the body for the original COVID-19 virus and also some of its variants.
spectrumnews1.com
Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
nbc15.com
PHDMC holds panel discussion for preventing violence
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats at multiple schools, including Memorial High School, over a three-month period beginning in February.
nbc15.com
USDA makes investment to improve health care in rural Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it is awarding over one million dollars in grants to further improve health care facilities in Wisconsin. The $1.5 million in grants was made available from funds from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program. The USDA Rural...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
nbc15.com
Many alarm services had wrong info for emergencies in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Madison Public Health and Dane County officials are creating awareness on violence prevention. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats
nbc15.com
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors. The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday. The range was previously open sunrise to sunset,...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event
Madison's Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. $20.2 million contract awarded to Sierra Space for rocket engine project.
nbc15.com
Badger food boxes
Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey. Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the same have the chance to share their opinions through a survey. Campaign strategies likely to change for Wis. candidates in general election.
wearegreenbay.com
Second consecutive day Wisconsin adds over 80 new hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,582,281 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,250 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,582,2811,580,857 (+1,463) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,708 (64.6%)3,770,428 (64.6%) Fully...
