ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodge County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Dodge County, WI
Government
City
Janesville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

DHS opens applications for home and community-based service grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that the first round of applications are open for the home and community-based service grants. The first round of applications includes $30 million in grant funding to help older adults or those who have disabilities live independently in...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Barnes holds rally at Hinchley Dairy Farm

Madison Public Health and Dane County officials are creating awareness on violence prevention. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats at multiple schools, including Memorial High School, over a three-month period beginning in February. Many alarm services...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rep. Steil, Rock Co. leaders hold roundtable discussion on fighting fentanyl use

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Madison Public Health and Dane County officials are creating awareness on violence prevention. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Opioid Epidemic#Diseases#General Health
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin counties see spike in overdose deaths

SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son's legacy by granting wishes. When a young boating enthusiast died, a boat race became a memorial, and that memorial became a fundraiser. Updated: 4 hours ago. The vaccine would prepare the body for the original COVID-19 virus and also some of its variants.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

PHDMC holds panel discussion for preventing violence

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial High, other schools. A Madison teenager is accused of making bomb threats at multiple schools, including Memorial High School, over a three-month period beginning in February. Many alarm services had...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
nbc15.com

USDA makes investment to improve health care in rural Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it is awarding over one million dollars in grants to further improve health care facilities in Wisconsin. The $1.5 million in grants was made available from funds from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program. The USDA Rural...
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event

Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. $20.2 million contract awarded to Sierra Space for rocket engine project. Updated:...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Badger food boxes

Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey. Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the same have the chance to share their opinions through a survey. Campaign strategies likely to change for Wis. candidates in general election. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Second consecutive day Wisconsin adds over 80 new hospitalizations from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,582,281 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,250 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,582,2811,580,857 (+1,463) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,708 (64.6%)3,770,428 (64.6%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy