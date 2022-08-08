ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was ‘raided’ by ‘large group of FBI agents’

In a statement on Monday, former President Donald Trump said that his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was “raided” by “a large group of FBI agents.”

Trump also claimed the presence of law enforcement was unannounced and the reason was politically motivated, though he did not provide specifics.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a lengthy email statement issued by his Save America political committee.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Trump’s involvement in inciting the mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 resulted in his second impeachment, is the subject of a House committee examining the event and is part of a federal criminal investigation.

In February, the National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to examine whether former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records violated federal law, a story first reported by The Washington Post and subsequently confirmed by NBC News sources.

The request’s status is unclear.

At Justice Department headquarters, a spokesperson declined to share a comment with NBC News.

Trump is currently not at Mar-a-Lago, his winter residence. He spends his summers at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Guest
4d ago

Hillary Clinton was never even investigatedHunter’s laptop and Epstein’s list never revealedThe FBI is now nothing more than a political nazi arm of a crime family in the Presidents office

Guest
4d ago

Im going up to Mar a Largo after work to show my support and hope there will be a growing crowd of good Floridians gathering there

