HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO
CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
Akumin Provides Business Update and Announces CFO Transition
(NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (" Akumin " or the "Company") provided a business update and announced the termination of employment of its Chief Financial Officer,. as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective today. The Company has implemented a transformation program with initiatives focused on its operations, growth, and capital. These initiatives...
Fairfax Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
TORONTO , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has priced a private offering of. of Fairfax’s Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 99.856%. The Notes will be unsecured obligations of Fairfax and will pay a fixed rate of interest of 5.625% per annum. Fairfax also intends to enter into a registration rights agreement in connection with the offering.
Primerica Announces $50 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program, Bringing Maximum to $375 Million
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a. increase to its previously announced share repurchase program through. December 31, 2022. , bringing the total authorization to. $375 million. . As a result, the Company expects to repurchase. $356 million. of its common...
Enact Announces Quarterly Dividend
RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.14. per common share, payable on. September 9, 2022. , to shareholders of record on.
VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of China BOCOM Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CBIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
HIPPO HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" to "we," "our," "Hippo" and "the Company" refer to the business and operations of. Hippo Enterprises Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries prior to the Business Combination and to. Hippo Holdings Inc.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the members of. Allstate Insurance Group. (Allstate). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a”...
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Western Financial, MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Intact Insurance, Aviva
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The Latest Released Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and related notes and information included elsewhere in. this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report for the year ended. December 31, 2021. on Form 10-K filed with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. ("SEC")...
Hippo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hippo, (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months that ended. June 30, 2022. . Complete financial results and updated full year guidance for 2022 can be found in the company's shareholder letter in the...
Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: QuoteRush, Vertafore, TurboRater
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Property Insurance Rating Solutions market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Property Insurance Market: 3-Key Growth Scenarios : Allianz, AXA, MetLife, Allstate
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Property Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
FIRST TRINITY FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
("we" "us", "our", "FTFC" or the "Company") conducts operations as an insurance holding company emphasizing ordinary life insurance products and annuity contracts in niche markets. As an insurance provider, we collect premiums in the current period to pay future benefits to our policy and contract holders. Our core TLIC and FBLIC operations include issuing modified premium whole life insurance with a flexible premium deferred annuity, ordinary whole life, final expense, term and annuity products to predominately middle income households in the states of.
Medical Insurance Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Alegeus, Solartis, Noyo
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Medical Insurance Software Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Medical Insurance Software. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in...
Cyber Security Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AXA, Beazley, Allianz
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- 2022-2030 Report on Global Cyber Security Insurance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cyber Security Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AIG, Chubb, Beazley,
Mobile Home Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Allianz
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Home Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Erie Insurance Group’s Members; Affirms Credit Ratings of Erie Family Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” (Superior) from “aa” (Superior) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) of the property/casualty (P/C) members of. Erie Insurance Group. (. Erie. ). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR...
