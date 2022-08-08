Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
WDAM-TV
McComb traffic arrest dashcam footage
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicks96news.com
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
2 killed in crash on I-55 in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Copiah County on Monday, August 8. According to MHP, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs. Investigators said a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry, of McComb, was traveling […]
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records August 1 to August 8
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Aug. 1 to Aug. 8. *Tommie L. Clarkson to Caleb and Samantha Ashley, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East. *Michael Strayer and Kenneth Strayer to Beto Homes LLC, Part of Lot 253, Vicksburg Proper Block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
bobgermanylaw.com
Crystal Springs, MS - Aaron, Adaiah Curry Killed in Crash on I-55
Crystal Springs, MS (August 9, 2022) - Two men were killed following a single-vehicle crash in the Crystal Springs area on Monday, August 8. The deadly accident was reported on Interstate 55 at around 9:25 p.m. Local reports revealed that 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling southbound in a 2021...
WAPT
Huge fish caught in Mississippi River sets new state record
JACKSON, Miss. — A Brookhaven man has quite a story to tell about a very big fish. Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said the fish is the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. 10pm Headlines 8/10. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd
Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
JPD vehicle, school bus involved in crash on TV Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Jackson on Thursday, August 11. The crash happened at TV Road and Robinson Road after 4:30 p.m. A WJTV 12 News crew saw a female police officer at the scene. A bus driver and one student were […]
WDAM-TV
3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
an17.com
Sheriff upgrades charges on pair after Washington Parish shooting victim dies
On July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Sunny Hill Road and Highway 38 in the Mt. Hermon area. The investigation subsequent to the shooting led to the arrest of Tyler Oatis, 18, Jessica Mezquite, 20, was identified as being with Oatis at the time of the shooting.
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
Comments / 0