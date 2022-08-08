Read full article on original website
Cooler Weather Set To Sweep Across Western New York
It looks like the hot and humid weather we have had here in Western New York over the past could of days will be a thing of the past, at least for a couple of days. A cold front will be moving across Western New York this week and with that cooler temps and less humidity will be on the way.
Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York
The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
wnypapers.com
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
New York State police investigating attempted murder in Allegany County
New York State police are investigating an attempted murder that occurred in Allegany County on Thursday.
Unique deer spotted in Buffalo
A unique-looking deer was spotted yesterday crossing South Park Avenue in Buffalo. State officials unsure if the deer is albinistic or leucistic.
Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
wnynewsnow.com
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York
If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
News 4 live at the Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is live at the Erie County Fair. See our live interviews from the fair below:
Update: Missing woman found safe in Niagara Falls
A 59-year-old schizophrenic woman has been found safe in Niagara Falls, police report Wednesday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in Collins crash; other driver hospitalized
New York State police are investigating this crash.
Get Ready For a Few Days of Heavy Traffic in The Southtowns
We have less than six weeks remaining in summer, officially. For many of us, summer ends after Labor Day Weekend. There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer activities and events across Western New York and look no further than the next week. If you plan on driving in...
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Die In Dunkirk Crash, Three Others Hurt
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday. City of Dunkirk Police say the four-vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. The crash, police said, resulted in two fatalities with...
Facade of building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapses
The facade of a building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapsed Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
