ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Cooler Weather Set To Sweep Across Western New York

It looks like the hot and humid weather we have had here in Western New York over the past could of days will be a thing of the past, at least for a couple of days. A cold front will be moving across Western New York this week and with that cooler temps and less humidity will be on the way.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York

The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wyoming County, NY
City
Depew, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
Tonawanda, NY
State
Wyoming State
County
Genesee County, NY
City
West Seneca, NY
City
Amherst, NY
City
Lackawanna, NY
City
Lancaster, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
City
Kenmore, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
TONAWANDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Thunderstorm#New York Western#Mph
2 On Your Side

Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
ALLEGANY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

County Coroner Called To Multi-Vehicle Crash In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Coroner was called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday evening. According to fire dispatch reports, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Three vehicles were involved...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York

If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wnynewsnow.com

Two Die In Dunkirk Crash, Three Others Hurt

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday. City of Dunkirk Police say the four-vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. The crash, police said, resulted in two fatalities with...
DUNKIRK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy