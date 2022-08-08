‘The Originals’ Fans Think Klaus Loved a Different Love Interest More Than Caroline

When you live for more than 1,000 years, you have a lot of relationships to go through. If you’re the head of your clan and you have too many siblings to count, your relationships can get dicey.

That’s exactly what happened for five seasons of The Originals , a spinoff of the hit CW series The Vampire Diaries . Klaus was an all-powerful hybrid, 1,000 years old, and living the good life while trying to expand his secret empire in America (and just plain survive by the end of the series).

Joseph Morgan | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Then the pesky thing called love got in the way.

Sweet Klaroline

To call Klaus and Caroline’s relationship complicated is an understatement. They were enemies. They were friends. They were lovers (and then Klaus fell in love with a human, and Caroline went for fellow vampire Stefan, so everyone was happy, right?).

Klaus has a thing for women much younger than him, yet they’re still immortal. Katherine, as per usual, got the ball rolling when she turned Caroline into a vampire and then turned her over to Klaus as a sacrifice.

Considering Damon saves her, and she falls for Tyler (when Klaus couldn’t care less about Caroline and only wanted Tyler to be a new hybrid), many fans were scratching their heads at why Caroline would fall for Klaus.

Must have been the eyes. Or 1,000 years of pent-up something. Maybe it was the time Klaus told her she would be his last love.

Soothing Klamille tea

What better way did Klaus have to get over his long-held crush on Caroline than with a kind and intelligent human woman in New Orleans?

Many fans felt as if Klaus’s relationship with Camille was the only true bond of love he felt throughout the entire series. Why? Because Cami didn’t have any immortal baggage to contend with when they first met. She was just a bartender and aspiring psychologist trying to live her life in New Orleans.

Little did she know that the man she’d fall for was 1,000 years old and trying to exorcize his mother’s curse, build an army of hybrids, and stay alive in the process. Yet even after knowing what she was getting into, Cami didn’t run away.

She wanted to continue to be with Klaus because she could see the good in him and the humanity that she brought out in him. But Lucien had other plans (he, like a lot of others, wanted to kill Klaus).

To get to Klaus, get to the people he loves. Lucien bit Cami and injected her with venom, and she died a slow, painful death. After Klaus wrote out her will, she died in his arms with no regrets.

Yeah, those next five years for Klaus were painful.

One Cami to rule them all

Klaus had two major loves in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals . But Redditors believed one topped the rest.

One fan opines, “Klaus loved Camille, way more than whatever feelings he had for Caroline.” Another said, “It wasn’t until Cami and Hope came along that he [Klaus] became much better of a person.”

Yet a third chimed in, “Cami/Leah Pipes deserved so much better than the toxic Klaroline Stans.”

Some fans also felt Klamille seemed forced simply because the two happened to meet in New Orleans, and one fan called Cami a “dolt.”

Yet Cami’s influence on Klaus was unmistakable, even though she made the fatal error of getting too close to Lucien. Somewhere in the afterlife, Klaus and Cami are looking at artwork.

