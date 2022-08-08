DETROIT – It's one of the sure signs the NFL regular season is right around the corner.

The preseason moment fans have been waiting for – the 2022 season of the HBO series "Hard Knocks" featuring Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions begins 10 p.m. ET Tuesday.

"Hard Knocks" has documented the preseason workouts, meetings and roster decisions of one NFL team since the program's launch in 2001. The series ventured into the regular season last year when it tracked the Indianapolis Colts with weekly episodes starting in November.

The series now zeroes in on a Lions team that went 3-13-1 in 2021, Campbell’s first season at the helm.

More on Detroit: Lions lose fourth young player to retirement in last two months

Dan Campbell: Energetic coach fires up the Ford Field crowd as only he can

Besides the inside look at Detroit's summer camp and team activities, there's been mentions of hyenas and a team praying mantis from the always-quotable Campbell as well as a ballyhooed performance of Michael Jackson's hit song "Billie Jean" by Aidan Hutchinson , who starred at the University of Michigan before becoming the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft.

It all begins at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max, with weekly episodes following throughout the preseason.

The Lions play the first of three preseason games Friday vs. Atlanta at Ford Field; they also play Aug. 20 at Indianapolis and Aug. 28 at Pittsburgh. They host the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season opener Sept. 11 .

NFL power rankings: How do teams stack up heading into 2022 preseason?

NFL record projections 2022: How does Deshaun Watson's suspension alter season outlook?

How to watch Hard Knocks season premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Aug. 9.

TV: HBO, HBO Max streaming service.

Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Hard Knocks' 2022 premiere: How to watch HBO debut of Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell