Protestors outside Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'Rourke campaign stop in Rockdale

Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke was speaking.

Video from social media shows the Democratic candidate walking out with a group surrounding him.

"Rockdale showed up to let him know that we the people of Texas do not want BETO for governor," said one supporter.

Some went to social media in support of O'Rourke.

The press secretary for Beto's gubernatorial campaign sent a statement to 25 News explaining the situation.

"Beto held a two-hour public event in Rockdale on Friday night as part of his 49-Day, more than 5,600-mile Drive for Texas. He spoke to a full house of 350 people, took questions from those in attendance, and did a photo line with the community. What you see in the video is Beto walking to his truck following the event at the end of the evening. He was not injured," said Tori Larned, press secretary.

The race for Governor has become close after Abbott's response to the Uvalde shooting.

(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the press after he was kicked out for interrupting a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Beto O'Rourke is known for his pro-choice stance and for demanding change in Texas gun laws.

Gov. Abbott has had a tough on-the-border approach and has signed in a law that prevents abortion in the state of Texas.

According to a Politics Project poll, there's a 6-point gap. That gap is smaller than when Republican George W. Bush ousted Democrat Ann Richards in 1994.

Abbott's campaign has not responded to our request for comment.