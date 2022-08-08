ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Protestors outside Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'Rourke campaign stop in Rockdale

By Nick Bradshaw
 4 days ago
Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke was speaking.

Video from social media shows the Democratic candidate walking out with a group surrounding him.

"Rockdale showed up to let him know that we the people of Texas do not want BETO for governor," said one supporter.

Some went to social media in support of O'Rourke.

The press secretary for Beto's gubernatorial campaign sent a statement to 25 News explaining the situation.

"Beto held a two-hour public event in Rockdale on Friday night as part of his 49-Day, more than 5,600-mile Drive for Texas. He spoke to a full house of 350 people, took questions from those in attendance, and did a photo line with the community. What you see in the video is Beto walking to his truck following the event at the end of the evening. He was not injured," said Tori Larned, press secretary.

The race for Governor has become close after Abbott's response to the Uvalde shooting.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the press after he was kicked out for interrupting a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Beto O'Rourke is known for his pro-choice stance and for demanding change in Texas gun laws.

Gov. Abbott has had a tough on-the-border approach and has signed in a law that prevents abortion in the state of Texas.

According to a Politics Project poll, there's a 6-point gap. That gap is smaller than when Republican George W. Bush ousted Democrat Ann Richards in 1994.

Abbott's campaign has not responded to our request for comment.

PR
4d ago

I don’t think he is right for Texas. I have my own reasons for saying that. They aren’t nice reasons so I won’t say them. I’ll just say not voting for him. And I’m not sure why the protests. 🤷‍♀️

Justin Hart
4d ago

I heard Beto has had run ins with the law for crimes I think they are all classified as misdemeanors and no felony arrests which is why he is able to run for office. Still wouldn't support him over anyone else and too bad his party only has him as a candidate.

Glen Word
3d ago

Diana you go ahead and believe the spin. I'm from the El Paso area and he has been in trouble multiple times. his father was a judge and he is a privileged white kid.

Reform Austin

All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County

When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
